Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: "Posh" shopping event benefits Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
POSITIVELY POSH: Event co-chairs, (from left), Kym Dorko and Pam Walter, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: Event co-chairs, (from left), Kym Dorko and Pam Walter, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Chinese auction chair, Dorothy Zello, joins Dr. Mike Semelka and Debbie Newingham in selling auction tickets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Chinese auction chair, Dorothy Zello, joins Dr. Mike Semelka and Debbie Newingham in selling auction tickets, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Hannah Nemanic, Ann Nemanic and Al Novak, Excela Health vice president and chief development officer, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Hannah Nemanic, Ann Nemanic and Al Novak, Excela Health vice president and chief development officer, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Jenna Lewis, of Irwin, and Andrea George, of Latrobe, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Jenna Lewis, of Irwin, and Andrea George, of Latrobe, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Kathy Koontz enters tickets into the chinese auction, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Kathy Koontz enters tickets into the chinese auction, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: Volunteers, (from left), Anna Mamo, Elizabeth Naidu and Myra Mamo, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: Volunteers, (from left), Anna Mamo, Elizabeth Naidu and Myra Mamo, pose for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Carol Miedel, of Smithton, Linda Tito, of Saline, MI, and Patty McDonough, of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Carol Miedel, of Smithton, Linda Tito, of Saline, MI, and Patty McDonough, of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Alexia McCabe, 14, joins her mother, Beth McCabe, as she buys a chance on the gift card tree from volunteer, Judy Svidron, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
POSITIVELY POSH: (from left), Alexia McCabe, 14, joins her mother, Beth McCabe, as she buys a chance on the gift card tree from volunteer, Judy Svidron, during the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society's Positively Posh Bash, a raffle of cash and luxurious prizes, held at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree on Saturday morning, November 4, 2017. The bash included six chinese auctions, a basket of cheer, a gift card extravaganza and a progressive 50/50. Proceeds from the sold-out event benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support improvement in the Family Medicine Education Program.

Updated less than a minute ago

Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society hosted its annual Positively Posh shopping extravaganza Nov. 4 at Rizzo's in Crabtree. From raffles for cash, sporting event tickets and a $2,000 travel voucher, to a tasty brunch and a gift card tree with a value of more than $1,000, there was something to appeal to every guest. Proceeds from the bash will benefit the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation for improvements to the family medicine education program.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.