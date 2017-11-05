Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Soup for a Claus warms hearts and bodies two ways

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Brooke Erhard pours a ladle of turkey dumpling soup made by The Boulevard Restaurant, while assisting her father Bill Erhard, general manager at Crossroads Boutique, during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: (from left), Sadie Coles, 12, Madison Kober, 17, and Isabella Sholtes, 17, greet guests as they enter Bella Unique Boutique for a sample of crab bisque soup by Jaffre's Restaurant, during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Soup crawlers, (from left), Gary Matthews, of Munhall, Thelma Matthews, of Greensburg, and Diane and Bill Matthews, of Allison Park, enjoy soup samples during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Soup crawlers, (from left), Erika Smith, of McCandless, Kathy Murphy, of Glenshaw, and Pat Murphy, of Greensburg, enjoy a sample of tomato soup from the Greensburg Country Club, during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: (from left), Jan Butcher, Kevin Miscik and Doug Bailey, serve-up samples of tomato soup from the Greensburg Country Club from inside of Lapels A Fine Men's Clothier, during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Soup crawlers (from left), Patty Lenart, of Harrison City, Patty Lenart, of South Fayette, Amy Lenart, of Gibsonia, and Renee Lenart, of Monroeville, enjoy a soup samples during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SOUP FOR A GOOD CAUSE: (from left), Sharon Casario, of Hempfield Township, stops in DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery for a sample of butternut squash and sage bisque soup made by Sun Dawg Cafe, served by Doreen Gaudi and Dolly Rentler, during the fourth annual Soup for a Claus, a charity soup crawl sponsored by Trib Total Media to benefit Operation Santa Claus, held in Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Soup for a Claus is an event that gives in two ways. Participants in the Nov. 4 soup-sampling crawl in downtown Greensburg tickled their tastebuds and warmed their bodies with hearty fare from area restaurants, while proceeds provide holiday meals for area families in need via Operation Santa Claus. Sponsors are Charley Family Shop ‘n Save, Trib Total Media and the Salvation Army.

