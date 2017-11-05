Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: CASA of Westmoreland celebrates 10 years

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Rachel and Bill Ferguson, gala committee member, join Megan and Michael Quatrini, CASA board president, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rachel and Bill Ferguson, gala committee member, join Megan and Michael Quatrini, CASA board president, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Jane Sack, committee member and CASA, and her husband, Hans, join Mary Koziara, committee member and CASA, and her husband, Terry, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jane Sack, committee member and CASA, and her husband, Hans, join Mary Koziara, committee member and CASA, and her husband, Terry, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Brad and Hannah Roth, gala committee member, join Michael and Jana Reese for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brad and Hannah Roth, gala committee member, join Michael and Jana Reese for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Chad and Amy Amond, join Deanna and Phil Koch, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chad and Amy Amond, join Deanna and Phil Koch, for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher, director of development, CASA, Karin Mayr, founder and president of Sabika, and Mandy Zalich, executive director, CASA, gather for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher, director of development, CASA, Karin Mayr, founder and president of Sabika, and Mandy Zalich, executive director, CASA, gather for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Lauren and Samuel Sapone pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lauren and Samuel Sapone pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Beth Teacher joins Tina Gettings for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Beth Teacher joins Tina Gettings for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Tom Tallerico and Alison Beeghly pose for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tom Tallerico and Alison Beeghly pose for a photo, at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Tom and Sharon Nies, gala committee member, pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tom and Sharon Nies, gala committee member, pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Sean Gallagher and his wife, Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher, director of development, CASA, pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sean Gallagher and his wife, Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher, director of development, CASA, pose for a photo at the CASA of Westmoreland Fall Gala, held at a private club near Ligonier on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

The 10th anniversary of CASA of Westmoreland Inc. has been something of a two-year deal, according to director of development Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher.

At the organization's annual Fall Gala, held Nov. 4 at a private club near Ligonier, Gallagher explained that the organization was formed in 2006 but didn't start serving its young clients until 2007. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children who are in the county court system because of abuse or neglect.

The 2017 gala was the biggest yet, drawing close to 150 attendees for a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and program, along with dancing to the Move Makers Band.

CASA staffers were excited to have their first celebrity emcee for a gala: Kelly Sasso, Hempfield grad and now WTAE-TV news anchor, who did a story on an Arkansas CASA group while working there.

The evening's honoree was Karin Mayr, founder and CEO of Sabika jewelry company, who has partnered with CASA in recent years to raise funds and awareness for its mission.

Gallagher, accompanied by husband Sean Gallagher, also received good wishes as she departs CASA to pursue dual masters degrees at Chatham University.

Seen: CASA executive director (and new mom) Mandy Welty Zalich, Meredith King, Suzanne andMike Ward, Roy andNatty Bodnar, Chad andAmy Amond, Jeff andJennifer Erdely, Bill andRachel Ferguson, Konrad Mayr, Miriam Mayr, Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Keith and Lisa Gjebre, Phil andDeanna Koch andJames andMary Ann Dunlap.

Also,Scott and Pam Kroh, James andMegan Macintosh, Dr. Rahul andElizabeth Naidu, Ned andConnie Nakles, Thomas and Sharon Nies, Michael and Megan Quatrini, Nick Sasso, Hans and Jane Sack, Samuel and Lauren Sapone, Carolina Valez and Doug and Karen Weimer.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.