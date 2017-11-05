Out & About: CASA of Westmoreland celebrates 10 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 10th anniversary of CASA of Westmoreland Inc. has been something of a two-year deal, according to director of development Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher.

At the organization's annual Fall Gala, held Nov. 4 at a private club near Ligonier, Gallagher explained that the organization was formed in 2006 but didn't start serving its young clients until 2007. CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children who are in the county court system because of abuse or neglect.

The 2017 gala was the biggest yet, drawing close to 150 attendees for a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and program, along with dancing to the Move Makers Band.

CASA staffers were excited to have their first celebrity emcee for a gala: Kelly Sasso, Hempfield grad and now WTAE-TV news anchor, who did a story on an Arkansas CASA group while working there.

The evening's honoree was Karin Mayr, founder and CEO of Sabika jewelry company, who has partnered with CASA in recent years to raise funds and awareness for its mission.

Gallagher, accompanied by husband Sean Gallagher, also received good wishes as she departs CASA to pursue dual masters degrees at Chatham University.

Seen: CASA executive director (and new mom) Mandy Welty Zalich, Meredith King, Suzanne andMike Ward, Roy andNatty Bodnar, Chad andAmy Amond, Jeff andJennifer Erdely, Bill andRachel Ferguson, Konrad Mayr, Miriam Mayr, Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Keith and Lisa Gjebre, Phil andDeanna Koch andJames andMary Ann Dunlap.

Also,Scott and Pam Kroh, James andMegan Macintosh, Dr. Rahul andElizabeth Naidu, Ned andConnie Nakles, Thomas and Sharon Nies, Michael and Megan Quatrini, Nick Sasso, Hans and Jane Sack, Samuel and Lauren Sapone, Carolina Valez and Doug and Karen Weimer.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.