Out & About: St. Anne Home celebrates with Harvest of Blessings gala

For the past 21 years, the Felician Sisters of North America, St. Anne Home and its supporters have gathered in the fall to celebrate a Harvest of Blessings.

The action-packed evening was held Nov. 4 at Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity. The rooms of the conference center were filled with raffle and silent auction items, such as a piggy bank stuffed with cash, a baby blanket crocheted by SisterTheresa Pietrzak, dinner packages, family outings and sports memorabilia.

Program comments were by St. Anne Home president and CEO Jeffrey Long and board chairman John Kline. Kline wore a black suit with a pink shirt picked out by his 10-year old daughter, Paige, who complemented her father at the event in a black floral frock.

After a blessing by FatherDennis Bogusz, dinner and dessert were followed by an exciting live auction with Mark Ferry. Items up for bid included a tailgating experience and tickets to the Steelers vs. Green Bay game and a $5,000 scholarship to Saint Vincent.

The Greensburg Diocese, under Bishop William Connare, established St. Anne Home in 1964 in recognition of the need to care for older adults of every race and religion. St. Anne provides rehab, nursing, personal and pastoral care and assisted living, and employs more than 250 people.

Seen: MonsignorJohn Conway, Chris Pujol, Sarah Brammell, with her mom, Sandy Brammell, Lori Long, Dennis and Karen Cadwell, SisterLeah Marie Tuberville, Dave and Andrea Raimondo, Jim Bendel, June Czarnecki, Jeanine Ferry, Paige Bosic, SisterRose Nellivila, SisterM. Michelle Shuda, FatherLen Stoviak, Marie Zanotti and Aliesha Walz.