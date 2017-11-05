Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: St. Anne Home celebrates with Harvest of Blessings gala

Dawn Law
Dawn Law | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), John Kline, St. Anne Home board chairperson, and his daughter, Paige, 10, join Lori and Jeff Long, St. Anne Home president and CEO, for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John Kline, St. Anne Home board chairperson, and his daughter, Paige, 10, join Lori and Jeff Long, St. Anne Home president and CEO, for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Sister Mary Evelyn Labik joins St. Anne Home board members, Marie Zanotti and Dave Raimondo, and Sister Mary Michelle Shuda, for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sister Mary Evelyn Labik joins St. Anne Home board members, Marie Zanotti and Dave Raimondo, and Sister Mary Michelle Shuda, for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
(from left), Msgr. John Conway, Fr. Len Stoviak and Aliesha Walz, St. Anne Home director of development and public relations, gather for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Msgr. John Conway, Fr. Len Stoviak and Aliesha Walz, St. Anne Home director of development and public relations, gather for a photo at the21st annual Harvest of Blessings, held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

For the past 21 years, the Felician Sisters of North America, St. Anne Home and its supporters have gathered in the fall to celebrate a Harvest of Blessings.

The action-packed evening was held Nov. 4 at Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity. The rooms of the conference center were filled with raffle and silent auction items, such as a piggy bank stuffed with cash, a baby blanket crocheted by SisterTheresa Pietrzak, dinner packages, family outings and sports memorabilia.

Program comments were by St. Anne Home president and CEO Jeffrey Long and board chairman John Kline. Kline wore a black suit with a pink shirt picked out by his 10-year old daughter, Paige, who complemented her father at the event in a black floral frock.

After a blessing by FatherDennis Bogusz, dinner and dessert were followed by an exciting live auction with Mark Ferry. Items up for bid included a tailgating experience and tickets to the Steelers vs. Green Bay game and a $5,000 scholarship to Saint Vincent.

The Greensburg Diocese, under Bishop William Connare, established St. Anne Home in 1964 in recognition of the need to care for older adults of every race and religion. St. Anne provides rehab, nursing, personal and pastoral care and assisted living, and employs more than 250 people.

Seen: MonsignorJohn Conway, Chris Pujol, Sarah Brammell, with her mom, Sandy Brammell, Lori Long, Dennis and Karen Cadwell, SisterLeah Marie Tuberville, Dave and Andrea Raimondo, Jim Bendel, June Czarnecki, Jeanine Ferry, Paige Bosic, SisterRose Nellivila, SisterM. Michelle Shuda, FatherLen Stoviak, Marie Zanotti and Aliesha Walz.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.