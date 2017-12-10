Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary gathers books for babies

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AUCTION ACTION: Committee members Renee Frye and Joan Stairs join hostess Teri Bowes (center) at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 in Bowes' Greensburg home.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: Committee members Darlene Delaini and Debbie Reese at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: President Kaaren Tintori and member Nancy Anderson at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: From left: Jill Briercheck, secretary, Deb Busch, Jean Pistenis and Sally Loughran at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: From left: Phyllis Kluska, Linda Assard and Ellen Smail at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: Kerri Andrews and Karen Ernst at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
AUCTION ACTION: From left: Sue Cobb, Jenna Menz and Lisa Rohrbacher at the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary annual Christmas auction, held Dec. 4 at the Greensburg home of Teri Bowes.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Teri Bowes hosted the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary's annual Christmas auction Dec. 4 in her Greensburg home. Auxiliary and committee members arrived with items for the silent auction, along with books for the “Books for Babies” program, which gives a book to siblings of newborns. Proceeds from the auction benefit five scholarships awarded to students entering school in various medical fields.

