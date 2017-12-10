Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: 18th-Century Dinner at Historic Hanna's Town

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jim and Colette Silvis and six guests enjoyed a 1700s-style dinner, hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society, on Dec. 5 at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Chef Mark Henry and Joanna Moyar tend to prime rib and potatoes roasting over the fire, during a 1700s-style dinner hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society, on Dec. 5 at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Westmoreland County Historical Society board vice-chairman Jim Clayton with volunteers Linda Austin and Barbara Ferrier at 1700s-style dinner hosted by the society on Dec. 5 at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Dan and Kasie Schaar with Jim Clayton, who played tavern keeper for a 1700s-style dinner hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society, on Dec. 5 at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Guests Mike and Meg Passalinqua, Larisa Debich and her father, John Debich, at a 1700s-style dinner hosted by the Westmoreland County Historical Society, on Dec. 5 at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Did karma determine the winner of this year's 18th-Century Dinner at Historic Hanna's Town?

For the fourth year, the Westmoreland County Historical Society offered raffle tickets for the dinner, served Dec. 5 in the cozy, candlelit tavern at the site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

The winner was Jim Silvis, who will be Westmoreland County's newest Common Pleas judge when he takes office in January.

Joining the judge-elect at his table were his wife, Colette Silvis, and friends Dan and Kasie Schaar, Mike andMeg Passalinqua, John Debich and his daughter, Larisa Debich.

Chef Mark Henry prepared a historically appropriate winter menu, “employing the best provisions of the season:” an entree of spit-roasted beef and Yorkshire pudding, with roasted new potatoes and root vegetables.

In period dress, Joanna Moyar welcomed guests to the inn, while Jim Clayton played tavern keeper.

Barbara Ferrier and Linda Austin heartily and good-naturedly adopted the roles of “kitchen wenches.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

