Out & About: 18th-Century Dinner at Historic Hanna's Town

Did karma determine the winner of this year's 18th-Century Dinner at Historic Hanna's Town?

For the fourth year, the Westmoreland County Historical Society offered raffle tickets for the dinner, served Dec. 5 in the cozy, candlelit tavern at the site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

The winner was Jim Silvis, who will be Westmoreland County's newest Common Pleas judge when he takes office in January.

Joining the judge-elect at his table were his wife, Colette Silvis, and friends Dan and Kasie Schaar, Mike andMeg Passalinqua, John Debich and his daughter, Larisa Debich.

Chef Mark Henry prepared a historically appropriate winter menu, “employing the best provisions of the season:” an entree of spit-roasted beef and Yorkshire pudding, with roasted new potatoes and root vegetables.

In period dress, Joanna Moyar welcomed guests to the inn, while Jim Clayton played tavern keeper.

Barbara Ferrier and Linda Austin heartily and good-naturedly adopted the roles of “kitchen wenches.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.