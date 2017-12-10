Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: A great American art success story

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

It's a great American art success story:

A boy grows up in tiny Norvelt, studies art at Westmoreland County Community College and then at Seton Hill University, and soon his work is hanging in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

That artist is 29-year-old Kenneth Nicholson and his painting exhibition, “Dark Matter,” opened Dec. 8 along with the monthly Art on Tap happy hour.

Nicholson, also the recent recipient of a master of fine arts degree from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, says his portraits are both expressive and figurative and somewhat influenced by the grotesque.

He currently works at both of his local alma maters as an adjunct art instructor. His work can be viewed in the museum's Robertshaw Gallery through Feb. 4.

Former instructors, now colleagues, who stopped by to support Nicholson at his opening included Kathy Dlugos, Patrick Daugherty, Brian Ferrell and Todd Keyser. At his side was girlfriend Molly Zindash.

Repping The Westmoreland were Judith O'Toole, Barbara Jones, Claire Ertl and Randall Oaks.

A contingent from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra included Endy Reindl, Joy Carroll, James Cook and Mike Matteo.

Also seen: Marie Gallatin, Amy Faith, Sally Loughran, Danny and Sarah Overdorff, Jim Clayton and Mary Catherine Motchar, Barbara Ferrier, Pamela Cooper, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Patrick andKelly Epley, Dan and Sharon McCue, Jim andKaren O'Connor, Gay Wasserman, Sherry Anderson and Anita Manoli.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Molly Zindash, Kenneth Nicholson, exhibiting artist, (art shown back), Todd Keyser and Brian Ferrell, gather for a photo during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
(from left), Timothy and Charlene Nicholson, pose for a photo during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
(from left), Tammy Boytin joins Jeff and Sheila Russel for a photo, during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
Members of The Committee for The Westmoreland, the Art on Tap sponsor, (from left), Sally Anne Novok, Amy Faith, Kathy Longacre and Carolyn D'Astolfo, gather for a photo, during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
(from left), Barbara L. Jones, Chief Curator, WMAA, Endy Reindl, Executive Director, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, the Art on Tap featured organization, Judith Hansen O’Toole, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, WMAA, and Jim Cook WSO board president, gather for a photo, during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
The Committee for The Westmoreland members, (from left), Anita Manoli and Marie Gallatin, pose for a photo, during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
'Detention', (from left), Jane DeBone and Mandi O'Leary, provide musical entertainment during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
David and Janice Reese, pose for a photo, during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
Volunteers, (from left), Gerry Fajt, John Faith and Joe D'Astolfo, serve refreshments during Art on Tap and the opening of 'Dark Matter: Paintings by Kenneth Nicholson', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, December 8, 2017.
