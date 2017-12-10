Out & About: Holiday Splendor Gala for the Red Cross Chestnut Ridge chapter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Red Cross doesn't just provide relief in far-flung corners of the globe. Sometimes it's helping its own.

At the 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala for the Red Cross Chestnut Ridge chapter, held Dec. 7 at the Ramada Greensburg, volunteers Ron and Robbyn Slavin told how their family was helped.

The Slavins were helping out at the 2016 gala when their daughter, Katie Slavin, called. Their Hempfield house was on fire.

Their pets and possessions were lost in the fire and it took more than 10 months before they were back in their home, but the couple said the Red Cross stood by them every step of the way.

All in a day's work, said Dana Bauer, executive director of the chapter that is celebrating the centennial of its founding in 1917.

The gala program also paid tribute to community partner Excela Health, represented on the podium by Dr. Carol Fox, chief medical officer, and Sherri Gaston, vice president for ambulatory and diagnostic services.

The Excela contingent also included Bob Rogalski, Jennifer Miele, Patti Buhl and Jim Breisinger.

Gala committee members included chairwoman Mary Catherine Motchar, Susan Nelson, Wayne Moser, Elsie Lampl, Stan Hunt, Chris Mohler-King and Tereasa Rerko, along with community volunteers Bobbie Pescatore, Dawna Bates, Dottie Staffen, Laura Summy and Nadine Simpson.

Seen: Cushie Dickert, Chad Stoneking, Rosemary Spoljarick, Betsy Hunt, Pat and Joan Mahanes, Bill and Phil Dymond, Chris and Kelli Whitehead and David Volpe.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.