Out & About: Holiday Splendor Gala for the Red Cross Chestnut Ridge chapter

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dr. Michael Zorch, event committee chairwoman Mary Catherine Motchar and American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge executive director Dana Bauer pose for a photo at the The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
From left: 'Santa's Helpers' Hannah Schneider, Jessica Buchman, Sarah Carroll and Emily Stasko pose for a photo at the The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
From left, American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge board chairwoman Sue Nelson, volunteer Ron Slavin and his daughter Katie Slavin, board member Stan Hunt pose for a photo at the The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Red Cross volunteers Nadine Simpson and Bobbie Pescatore pose for a photo at the The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Red Cross doesn't just provide relief in far-flung corners of the globe. Sometimes it's helping its own.

At the 27th annual Holiday Splendor Gala for the Red Cross Chestnut Ridge chapter, held Dec. 7 at the Ramada Greensburg, volunteers Ron and Robbyn Slavin told how their family was helped.

The Slavins were helping out at the 2016 gala when their daughter, Katie Slavin, called. Their Hempfield house was on fire.

Their pets and possessions were lost in the fire and it took more than 10 months before they were back in their home, but the couple said the Red Cross stood by them every step of the way.

All in a day's work, said Dana Bauer, executive director of the chapter that is celebrating the centennial of its founding in 1917.

The gala program also paid tribute to community partner Excela Health, represented on the podium by Dr. Carol Fox, chief medical officer, and Sherri Gaston, vice president for ambulatory and diagnostic services.

The Excela contingent also included Bob Rogalski, Jennifer Miele, Patti Buhl and Jim Breisinger.

Gala committee members included chairwoman Mary Catherine Motchar, Susan Nelson, Wayne Moser, Elsie Lampl, Stan Hunt, Chris Mohler-King and Tereasa Rerko, along with community volunteers Bobbie Pescatore, Dawna Bates, Dottie Staffen, Laura Summy and Nadine Simpson.

Seen: Cushie Dickert, Chad Stoneking, Rosemary Spoljarick, Betsy Hunt, Pat and Joan Mahanes, Bill and Phil Dymond, Chris and Kelli Whitehead and David Volpe.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

