Out & About: Fort Ligioner celebrates Twelfth Night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Down through the years, Twelfth Night has been an occasion of both reverence and revelry — reverence in Christendom to commemorate the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus, and revelry because why not end the holiday season with one more party?

On Jan. 6 at Fort Ligonier, it was all about the partying, as revelers came for the fort's inaugural Twelfth Night gala to celebrate colonial-style with music, dance, food and drink.

Music was provided by the Wayward Companions, a Pittsburgh-based group that performs in period attire and plays selections that might have been familiar to George Washington and his contemporaries.

Guests lined up for waltzes and other English country dances under the instruction of history buffs Tom and Lesley Mack of Luray, Va.

The dessert table held a Twelfth Night cake, a lighter version of a fruitcake with some slices designated for the ladies and others for the gentlemen. Mark Garland and Kathleen Lugarich were crowned king and queen for the evening after each found a lucky bean in their portion.

Many of the revelers arrived in full period dress. Some were historical re-enactors who had duds at the ready; others purchased theirs specifically for the evening — though they'll come in handy when next year's event rolls around.

Fort staffers seen reveling included Annie Urban, Erica Nuckles, Matt Gault and Julie Donovan.

Also seen: Phyllis Bertok andRich Lopretto, Linda Brown andTerry Graft, Janet Riordan and Jerry Schulteis, Ron andTheresa Gay Rohall, Bruce andRita Haldeman, Steve andSally Nuckles, Dawn Hart, Lauren Buches and Bill Koker, Louise Bates, Scott Henry, Don andLisa Rauscher, Sandy and Conrad Donovan, John and Renee Leszczynski and Dirk and Theresa Matson.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.