Out & About

Out & About: Fort Ligioner celebrates Twelfth Night

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Fort Ligonier's,(from left), Matthew Gault Assistant Director of Education, Erica Nuckles Director of History and Collections, and Annie Urban Executive Director, gather for a photo during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
Guests dance during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
Wayward Companions provides 18th century music,during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Louise Bates and Scott Henry, pose for a photo during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Matthew and Pamela Wolff, pose for a photo during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Matt Gault joins Kristen Rylander and Mike Kijowski for a photo, during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Kathleen Lugarich and Mike Garland are crowned Queen and King, during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Steven Nuckles and Bill Hug pose for a photo during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Annelise Hug and Sally Nuckles pose for a photo during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Terry Graft and Linda Brown, join Phyllis Bertok and Rich Lopretto for a photo, during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(from left), Lesley and Tom Mack call dances during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(center,from left), Ron Rohall and Theresa Gay Rohall, shuffle through the dancers, during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(center,from left), Bill Koker and Lauren Buches, dance at the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
Guests dance during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
(center,from left), Rick and Theresa Schwab, shuffle down the center of dancers, during the 12th Night celebration at Fort Ligonier on Saturday evening, January 6, 2018.
Down through the years, Twelfth Night has been an occasion of both reverence and revelry — reverence in Christendom to commemorate the visit of the Magi to the baby Jesus, and revelry because why not end the holiday season with one more party?

On Jan. 6 at Fort Ligonier, it was all about the partying, as revelers came for the fort's inaugural Twelfth Night gala to celebrate colonial-style with music, dance, food and drink.

Music was provided by the Wayward Companions, a Pittsburgh-based group that performs in period attire and plays selections that might have been familiar to George Washington and his contemporaries.

Guests lined up for waltzes and other English country dances under the instruction of history buffs Tom and Lesley Mack of Luray, Va.

The dessert table held a Twelfth Night cake, a lighter version of a fruitcake with some slices designated for the ladies and others for the gentlemen. Mark Garland and Kathleen Lugarich were crowned king and queen for the evening after each found a lucky bean in their portion.

Many of the revelers arrived in full period dress. Some were historical re-enactors who had duds at the ready; others purchased theirs specifically for the evening — though they'll come in handy when next year's event rolls around.

Fort staffers seen reveling included Annie Urban, Erica Nuckles, Matt Gault and Julie Donovan.

Also seen: Phyllis Bertok andRich Lopretto, Linda Brown andTerry Graft, Janet Riordan and Jerry Schulteis, Ron andTheresa Gay Rohall, Bruce andRita Haldeman, Steve andSally Nuckles, Dawn Hart, Lauren Buches and Bill Koker, Louise Bates, Scott Henry, Don andLisa Rauscher, Sandy and Conrad Donovan, John and Renee Leszczynski and Dirk and Theresa Matson.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

