Party at the Palace tickets go on sale Jan. 5

Tickets for this year's Party at the Palace, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual signature fundraiser, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 5.

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 with a VIP pre-party on the stage of the Palace Theatre at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

Guests at the pre-party will be offered passed hors d'oeuvres from Juniper Grill in Murrysville, live music from EBT Jazz, a commemorative photograph and a glass of champagne.

Following the VIP event, the party will move at 7 p.m. into the outer portions of the historic venue, where four separate spaces will offer live entertainment from area theater organizations, along with more food and fun.

A ticket for the VIP pre-party and main event is $125. A ticket for the main event only is $75 (add $10 at the door).

Event proceeds benefit trust programs.

Also being offered is a Party at The Palace sweepstakes ticket for a $4,000 cash prize. Only 1,000 of the $10 tickets will be sold. The winning number will be drawn from the Pick 3 Pennsylvania lottery at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. For details or to purchase a ticket, call 724-836-1123, ext. 255.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.