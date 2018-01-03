Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Party at the Palace tickets go on sale Jan. 5

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Party at the Palace, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's signature fundraiser, is planned for Feb. 24 in the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg.
Tickets for this year's Party at the Palace, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's annual signature fundraiser, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 5.

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 with a VIP pre-party on the stage of the Palace Theatre at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

Guests at the pre-party will be offered passed hors d'oeuvres from Juniper Grill in Murrysville, live music from EBT Jazz, a commemorative photograph and a glass of champagne.

Following the VIP event, the party will move at 7 p.m. into the outer portions of the historic venue, where four separate spaces will offer live entertainment from area theater organizations, along with more food and fun.

A ticket for the VIP pre-party and main event is $125. A ticket for the main event only is $75 (add $10 at the door).

Event proceeds benefit trust programs.

Also being offered is a Party at The Palace sweepstakes ticket for a $4,000 cash prize. Only 1,000 of the $10 tickets will be sold. The winning number will be drawn from the Pick 3 Pennsylvania lottery at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. For details or to purchase a ticket, call 724-836-1123, ext. 255.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

