Out & About: Greensburg Garden Center hosts tour of Saint Vincent Basilica
Updated 4 hours ago
The magnificent interior of Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity was the setting for Greensburg Garden Center's annual church tour.
This year titled "A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica," the Jan. 7 program included selections by the 65-member Westmoreland County Community College Choir, directed by Roderick Booker. Visitors also learned about the basilica's history and architecture.
The sacred venue was chosen for the second year in a row, says co-coordinator Donna Lee, because "the acoustics in (the basilica), there's nothing that can surpass them in this area. It has so much history and it's so beautiful in all of its holiday array."
Proceeds from the event benefit the garden center's scholarship fund and other educational programs
