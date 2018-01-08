Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Garden Center hosts tour of Saint Vincent Basilica

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
From left: John and Jennifer Rokosz and Mary and Brad Heir attended 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica,' presented by the Greensburg Garden Center on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Diane Dale and Donna Lee were co-coordinators of 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica', the annual church tour presented by the Greensburg Garden Center on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greensburg Garden Center members Carla Rusnica and Jane Petrovich at the garden center's annual church tour, 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica', presented on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rita Yoder and Margaret Ackerman enjoy 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica,' the annual church tour presented by the Greensburg Garden Center on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker (front) directed the Westmoreland County Community College Choir during 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica,' presented by the Greensburg Garden Center on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker (front), sings a solo while also directing the Westmoreland County Community College Choir during 'A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica', presented by the Greensburg Garden Center on Jan. 7.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The magnificent interior of Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity was the setting for Greensburg Garden Center's annual church tour.

This year titled "A Musical Celebration at Saint Vincent Basilica," the Jan. 7 program included selections by the 65-member Westmoreland County Community College Choir, directed by Roderick Booker. Visitors also learned about the basilica's history and architecture.

The sacred venue was chosen for the second year in a row, says co-coordinator Donna Lee, because "the acoustics in (the basilica), there's nothing that can surpass them in this area. It has so much history and it's so beautiful in all of its holiday array."

Proceeds from the event benefit the garden center's scholarship fund and other educational programs

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

