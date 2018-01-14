Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Art on Tap at the Westmoreland

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Betty Minick and Mary Ross Cox, pose for a photo at Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brett and Amanda Shuster pose for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Amy Faith and Kathy Longacre, pose for a photo while selling 50/50 tickets, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Karen and Jim O'Connor, join Gay Wasserman for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Andrew and Danielle Schnur, pose for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Victoria Fox, Jessica Hickey and Tom Tallerico, gather for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Matt Kilroy and Jackie Johns pose for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jon and Nina Lewis pose for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Damaris Shaw and Rachel Irwin pose for a photo, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Joe Dedon provides musical entertainment for guests, during Art on Tap, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, January 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

Despite dire warnings of ice and snow, a pretty good crowd made it out for the Jan. 12 Art on Tap in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

One incentive to venture out might have been discounted admission for folks living in the surrounding 15601 Zip Code area, offered as a thank-you for local support of the Greensburg facility, according to marketing and public relations director Claire Ertl.

So, it was wet and miserable outside, but inside there was a party, with the usual Art on Tap trappings, including the art scavenger hunt, cocktails and canapes, and music by Joe Dedon, sometimes called Crawdad Joe for his Louisiana bayou roots.

Selling 50-50 tickets, a new regular feature of the monthly happy hours, were Amy Faith and Cathy Longacre.

Seen: Nate and Carly Bolby, Marissa Schimizzi, Eric and Natalie Lloyd, Gene James, Betty Minick, Mary Ross Cox, Jon andNina Lewis, Jim and Karen O'Connor, Gay Wasserman, Barbara Ferrier, Aaron andDyan Kulik, Brett andAmanda Shuster, P.J. andAnita Simpson, Matt and Kathleen Healey, Sherry Anderson, Brian and Sarah Ferrell, Pati Beachley, Victoria Fox andJessica Hickey.

Also, museum staffers Barbara Jones, Catena Bergevin, Kevin O'Toole, Randall Oaks and Maureen Zang.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

