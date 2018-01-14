Out & About: Art on Tap at the Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite dire warnings of ice and snow, a pretty good crowd made it out for the Jan. 12 Art on Tap in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

One incentive to venture out might have been discounted admission for folks living in the surrounding 15601 Zip Code area, offered as a thank-you for local support of the Greensburg facility, according to marketing and public relations director Claire Ertl.

So, it was wet and miserable outside, but inside there was a party, with the usual Art on Tap trappings, including the art scavenger hunt, cocktails and canapes, and music by Joe Dedon, sometimes called Crawdad Joe for his Louisiana bayou roots.

Selling 50-50 tickets, a new regular feature of the monthly happy hours, were Amy Faith and Cathy Longacre.

Seen: Nate and Carly Bolby, Marissa Schimizzi, Eric and Natalie Lloyd, Gene James, Betty Minick, Mary Ross Cox, Jon andNina Lewis, Jim and Karen O'Connor, Gay Wasserman, Barbara Ferrier, Aaron andDyan Kulik, Brett andAmanda Shuster, P.J. andAnita Simpson, Matt and Kathleen Healey, Sherry Anderson, Brian and Sarah Ferrell, Pati Beachley, Victoria Fox andJessica Hickey.

Also, museum staffers Barbara Jones, Catena Bergevin, Kevin O'Toole, Randall Oaks and Maureen Zang.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.