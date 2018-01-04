Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Envisioning spring, blind association plans benefit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
(from left), Jan Taylor-Condo, Kaaren Tintori, Peggy Smith and Judy Caccamese, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Feb. 24, 2017. Plans are under way for this year's event, set for March 2 at the country club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jan Taylor-Condo, Kaaren Tintori, Peggy Smith and Judy Caccamese, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Feb. 24, 2017. Plans are under way for this year's event, set for March 2 at the country club.
A floral display highlights an invitation to Visions of Springtime, which the Westmoreland County Blind Association will host March 2 at the Greensburg Country Club.
wcbainpa.org
A floral display highlights an invitation to Visions of Springtime, which the Westmoreland County Blind Association will host March 2 at the Greensburg Country Club.

Updated 13 hours ago

Looking ahead to warm breezes and blossoms, the Westmoreland County Blind Association announces its fourth annual Visions of Springtime benefit at 6 p.m. March 2 at the Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette.

The evening will feature hors d'oeuvres, a buffet dinner, cash bar and entertainment provided by HitPlay 304, a West Virginia Top 40 cover band.

Gift baskets, raffles and a memorabilia auction will be part of the evening's events.

Established in 1948, the WCBA serves those with sight impairments and in recent years has expanded services to include an adult training facility for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.

The association also provides document destruction, manufacturing for the U.S. Department of Defense and other organizations, embroidery department, low vision center, pre-k prevention of blindness screening and specialized services, according to a release.

The benefit generates resources to serve the mission of providing tools to aid individuals with visual impairments with employment and those with disabilities to achieve independence, the release notes.

The event is open to the public; tickets are $50 each.

A variety of sponsorships are available, according to a release.

Details: 724-837-1250, ext. 12, or http://wcbainpa.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.