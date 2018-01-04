Envisioning spring, blind association plans benefit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking ahead to warm breezes and blossoms, the Westmoreland County Blind Association announces its fourth annual Visions of Springtime benefit at 6 p.m. March 2 at the Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette.

The evening will feature hors d'oeuvres, a buffet dinner, cash bar and entertainment provided by HitPlay 304, a West Virginia Top 40 cover band.

Gift baskets, raffles and a memorabilia auction will be part of the evening's events.

Established in 1948, the WCBA serves those with sight impairments and in recent years has expanded services to include an adult training facility for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.

The association also provides document destruction, manufacturing for the U.S. Department of Defense and other organizations, embroidery department, low vision center, pre-k prevention of blindness screening and specialized services, according to a release.

The benefit generates resources to serve the mission of providing tools to aid individuals with visual impairments with employment and those with disabilities to achieve independence, the release notes.

The event is open to the public; tickets are $50 each.

A variety of sponsorships are available, according to a release.

Details: 724-837-1250, ext. 12, or http://wcbainpa.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.