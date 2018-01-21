Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 2 exhibit opening receptions at Saint Vincent

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

At Saint Vincent College on Jan. 18, it was two for one, with opening receptions for exhibits in both the McCarl Coverlet Gallery and the Saint Vincent Gallery.

The Neighborhood Trolley chugged between the venues, ferrying guests to two very different shows: "Washed and Hung: Laundry and Textiles in America" in the McCarl, and "Image, Action, Idea: Judaism and Contemporary Art" in the art gallery.

McCarl Gallery curator Lauren Churilla assembled artifacts illustrating the monumental task of washing clothes prior to the advent of modern, multi-function washers and dryers. She said that many visitors ask how the gallery's collection of coverlets would have been cleaned, back in the 1800s when they were in daily use, leading to the exhibit running through June 15.

Visual arts professor Ben Schachter curated "Image, Action, Idea," comprising pieces of "conceptual Jewish art" that illustrate, simply put, the do's and don'ts of traditional and Orthodox Judaism. The exhibit, running through Feb. 18, also celebrates the recent publication of Schachter's book, "Image, Action, and Idea in Contemporary Jewish Art."

Seen at Saint Vincent: Schachter's wife Abby and children Sonia, Theresa, Isaiah and Pearl Schachter; along with art gallery director Father Robert Keffer, Brother Norman Hipps, Dodie Roskies, Sarah Hunter, Philip Montalbano, John Wojtechko, Frank and Susan Rex, Jamie Sherry, Christina Lane, Raymond Aguiar, Aleasha Monroe, Victoria Copenheaver, Rachel Mattica, Cara Geary, Trenton Maher and Bill and Vickie Yurt.

— Shirley McMarlin

Student collections assistant Rachel Mattica and curator Lauren Churilla at the opening reception for 'Washed and Hung: Laundry and Textiles in America,' held Jan. 18 in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Students Trenton Maher and Raymond Aguiar at the opening reception for 'Washed and Hung: Laundry and Textiles in America', held Jan. 18 in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Students Christina Lane and Jamie Sherry at the opening reception for 'Washed and Hung: Laundry and Textiles in America', held Jan. 18 in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Curator Ben Schachter, his wife Abby and Father Robert Keffer, gallery director, at the opening reception for 'Image, Action, Idea: Judaism and Contemporary Art', on Jan. 18 in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Pearl, Isaiah, Sonia and Theresa Schachter at the Jan. 18 opening of 'Image, Action, Idea: Judaism and Contemporary Art', curated by their father Ben Schachter, in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Amia Martin, Zach Plappert and Alice Bortz at the opening reception for 'Image, Action, Idea: Judaism and Contemporary Art,' on Jan. 18 in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
