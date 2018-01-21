Out & About: 2 exhibit opening receptions at Saint Vincent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At Saint Vincent College on Jan. 18, it was two for one, with opening receptions for exhibits in both the McCarl Coverlet Gallery and the Saint Vincent Gallery.

The Neighborhood Trolley chugged between the venues, ferrying guests to two very different shows: "Washed and Hung: Laundry and Textiles in America" in the McCarl, and "Image, Action, Idea: Judaism and Contemporary Art" in the art gallery.

McCarl Gallery curator Lauren Churilla assembled artifacts illustrating the monumental task of washing clothes prior to the advent of modern, multi-function washers and dryers. She said that many visitors ask how the gallery's collection of coverlets would have been cleaned, back in the 1800s when they were in daily use, leading to the exhibit running through June 15.

Visual arts professor Ben Schachter curated "Image, Action, Idea," comprising pieces of "conceptual Jewish art" that illustrate, simply put, the do's and don'ts of traditional and Orthodox Judaism. The exhibit, running through Feb. 18, also celebrates the recent publication of Schachter's book, "Image, Action, and Idea in Contemporary Jewish Art."

— Shirley McMarlin