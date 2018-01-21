Out & About: Greensburg Art Center's holds reception for annual member's art exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg art lovers got a taste of the hip metropolitan art scene at the Greensburg Art Center, with a reception for the annual member's art exhibit, “Inside/Outside,” aimed to showcase contributions from regular (or “inside”) and newer (or “outside”) artists.

Held Jan. 20 in the Hempfield art center, the event attracted local artists, art lovers and art students.

Dress was eclectic, with a rakish sensibility suitable to the gallery's bohemian vibe; suits and high heels mingled with flannels and cowboy hats, with nary a raised eyebrow.

As Glenn Buzzard played jazz piano, host Patricia Majcher gave a speech honoring last year's “best in show” winners, Gloria Gonzalez and Sarah Hunter.

Members and visitors also ate, sipped punch, bought art from the featured contributors and voted for this year's “best in show.”

Guests were invited to keep their eyes peeled for future events, including an “art and beer night” coming later this year.

“Inside/Outside” was organized by center President Renie Pollock and Vice-President Susan Kiren, assisted by Nancy Dalverney and Cheryl Kirsch.

Seen: Tami Krusper, Stacie Krusper, Mary Yeager, Sandy Mears, Beverly Kohler, Bill andBonnie Hoffman, Karen Jurkovic, Doreen Currie, Bob Keefe, Richard Stoner, Patricia Dickun, Carolyn Taylor, Susan Pollins, Shirleah Kelly andMarcia Koynok.