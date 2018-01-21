Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center's holds reception for annual member's art exhibit

Greg Kerestan | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Event co-chairs, (from left), Susan Pollins and Pat Majcher, join Glenn Buzzard for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event co-chairs, (from left), Susan Pollins and Pat Majcher, join Glenn Buzzard for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
(from left), Ken Nicholson, Cathy Rosensteel, Karen Jurkovic, (art shown center), and Molly Zindash, gather for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ken Nicholson, Cathy Rosensteel, Karen Jurkovic, (art shown center), and Molly Zindash, gather for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
(from left), Pamela Cooper joins Helen Thorne for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Pamela Cooper joins Helen Thorne for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Gloria Gonzales, (art shown left), people's choice first place recipient, and Sarah Hunter, (art shown right), people's choice third place recipient, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Gloria Gonzales, (art shown left), people's choice first place recipient, and Sarah Hunter, (art shown right), people's choice third place recipient, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Patricia Dickun and Doreen Currie, people's choice second place recipient, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Patricia Dickun and Doreen Currie, people's choice second place recipient, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Inside, Outside', a members' exhibition held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Greensburg art lovers got a taste of the hip metropolitan art scene at the Greensburg Art Center, with a reception for the annual member's art exhibit, “Inside/Outside,” aimed to showcase contributions from regular (or “inside”) and newer (or “outside”) artists.

Held Jan. 20 in the Hempfield art center, the event attracted local artists, art lovers and art students.

Dress was eclectic, with a rakish sensibility suitable to the gallery's bohemian vibe; suits and high heels mingled with flannels and cowboy hats, with nary a raised eyebrow.

As Glenn Buzzard played jazz piano, host Patricia Majcher gave a speech honoring last year's “best in show” winners, Gloria Gonzalez and Sarah Hunter.

Members and visitors also ate, sipped punch, bought art from the featured contributors and voted for this year's “best in show.”

Guests were invited to keep their eyes peeled for future events, including an “art and beer night” coming later this year.

“Inside/Outside” was organized by center President Renie Pollock and Vice-President Susan Kiren, assisted by Nancy Dalverney and Cheryl Kirsch.

Seen: Tami Krusper, Stacie Krusper, Mary Yeager, Sandy Mears, Beverly Kohler, Bill andBonnie Hoffman, Karen Jurkovic, Doreen Currie, Bob Keefe, Richard Stoner, Patricia Dickun, Carolyn Taylor, Susan Pollins, Shirleah Kelly andMarcia Koynok.

— Greg Kerestan

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.