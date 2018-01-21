Out & About: Westmoreland Museum hosts opening reception for "Emigration-Immigration-Migration"

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was about two years in the making, but "Emigration-Immigration-Migration" — the new photography exhibition in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art — seems to have arrived at just the right time.

With so much of our national dialogue focused on the issue, the exhibition reminds us that "we all come from somewhere."

Included in the show, running through April 22, are works by five Pittsburgh-area photographers, Brian Cohen, Scott Goldsmith, Nate Guidry, Lynn Johnson and Annie O'Neill. Their photographs capture people who have come from all around the world to mix in the rich melting pot of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Many of those subjects were present at a Jan. 20 reception in the Greensburg museum.

One such was Mike Schilling, an Aussie whose work as an engineer brought him to the U.S. in 2008. Europe would have been his first choice, but now he says he's finding opportunities here that he doesn't think he could find anywhere else.

