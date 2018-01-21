Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Museum hosts opening reception for "Emigration-Immigration-Migration"

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

It was about two years in the making, but "Emigration-Immigration-Migration" — the new photography exhibition in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art — seems to have arrived at just the right time.

With so much of our national dialogue focused on the issue, the exhibition reminds us that "we all come from somewhere."

Included in the show, running through April 22, are works by five Pittsburgh-area photographers, Brian Cohen, Scott Goldsmith, Nate Guidry, Lynn Johnson and Annie O'Neill. Their photographs capture people who have come from all around the world to mix in the rich melting pot of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Many of those subjects were present at a Jan. 20 reception in the Greensburg museum.

One such was Mike Schilling, an Aussie whose work as an engineer brought him to the U.S. in 2008. Europe would have been his first choice, but now he says he's finding opportunities here that he doesn't think he could find anywhere else.

Also seen at the reception: The Westmoreland's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith O'Toole, Kevin O'Toole, chief curatorBarbara Jones, Dr. Michael andLilli Nieland, Barbara Ferrier, Clara Schutte, George andGinnie Leiner, Alexis Dillon, Richard andEileen Stoner, Laura Argenbright, Anita Manoli, Chuck andMarie Olson, Kevin andLaura Horner, Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, Janice Forys, Bob Horrell, Tim andJulie Cawoski, Kalissa Andre, Jerry andSandy Andre, Sharon Dorogy, Harvey andBobbi Frankel, Jean Slusser andJames Galik.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Judith Hansen O’Toole, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, joins photographers, Annie O'Neil and Lynn Johnson for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brett Yasko, Laura Domencic, artist, Brian Cohen and chief curator, Barbara L. Jones, gather for a photo during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jose Luis Ibarra and his daughters, Brianna, (L), and Emma, join photographer, Nate Guidry for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Iffat Idrees poses for a photo near the exhibited photo she is a subject in, (back), during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Michael Schilling, poses for a photo near the exhibited photo he is a subject in, (back), during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Colleen Gaughan admires photos by photographer, Brian Cohen, during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dan Boyarski poses for a photo near the exhibited photo he is a subject in, (back), during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bob Horrell and Jamie Forys admire the photography, during the opening reception for 'Emigration-Immigration-Migration', held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
