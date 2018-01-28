Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Prior to the prayers and the inspirational messages, the 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast was a bit like a celebrity roast, as VIPs on the dais took some subtle — and not so subtle — jabs at each other.

One target was keynote speaker Jim Bendel, the event's longtime emcee and also director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College, who this year handed the microphone over to new emcee Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action.

But the main purpose was underlined in opening remarks by Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized that the event focuses on what unites us, not what divides us — even if any attendees happened to be Patriots or Eagles fans.

The Westmoreland County Community College Choir sang backup on one selection to director Rod Booker, who told how his passion for music started at a Southern church revival service where a whole community came together to sing. He encouraged listeners to find their own passions for serving others.

Among speakers wereMichael Storms, Tuesday Stanley, Adam Bisignani, Ruth Tolbert, Laurie Barnett Levine, Ann Emerling, Alejandra Castillo Smyntek and Deb Thakrah.

On the breakfast committee were Walt Henry, Joe Hodoba, Christine Oldham, Deborah Salopek, Lori Stripay, Toni Wilson and Debra Woods. The event, on Jan. 26 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel, was presented by the chamber and WCCC, with support from Excela Health.

Seen: Ann Nemanic, Diane Shrader, Erin Shrader, Matthew Snider, Tom O'Brien and Angela Rose-O'Brien, Richard Stillwagon, Irma Hutchinson, John and Linda Dixon, Brother Norman Hipps, Carol Palcic, Annie Urban, Bob Rogalski, Michael Busch, Patti Buhl, Kris Douglas, Jennifer Miller, Philomena Hanson and Dominic Caringola.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Keynote speaker, Jim Bendel, director of planned giving, Saint Vincent College, Debbie Woods, executive director of the Education Foundation, WCCC, Mike Busch, COO, Excela Health, and Chad Amond, president and CEO, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Keynote speaker, Jim Bendel, director of planned giving, Saint Vincent College, Debbie Woods, executive director of the Education Foundation, WCCC, Mike Busch, COO, Excela Health, and Chad Amond, president and CEO, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
VFW POST #33, Greensburg, presented the flags at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
VFW POST #33, Greensburg, presented the flags at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Roderick Booker, (right), directs the Westmoreland County Community College Choir in a musical presentation during the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (right), directs the Westmoreland County Community College Choir in a musical presentation during the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left), Adam Bisignani, Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, Ann Emerling, executive director at the Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. Ruth Tolbert, president, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, and Deb Thackrah, president, Feeding the Spirit, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Adam Bisignani, Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, Ann Emerling, executive director at the Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. Ruth Tolbert, president, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, and Deb Thackrah, president, Feeding the Spirit, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left), WCCC president, Tuesday Stanley, joins Ron Ott for a photo, at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), WCCC president, Tuesday Stanley, joins Ron Ott for a photo, at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Representing Saint Vincent College, (from left), Suzanne English, Br. Norman Hipps, O.S.B., president, Dave Hollenbaugh and Don Orlando, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Saint Vincent College, (from left), Suzanne English, Br. Norman Hipps, O.S.B., president, Dave Hollenbaugh and Don Orlando, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left), David Kirkland, upper school division head at Valley School of Ligonier, joins students, Katie Gaskey, Lex Ortego and Ben Rihn, all eighth grade students at Valley School of Ligonier, for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), David Kirkland, upper school division head at Valley School of Ligonier, joins students, Katie Gaskey, Lex Ortego and Ben Rihn, all eighth grade students at Valley School of Ligonier, for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left), Yough High School principal, Brian Sutherland, joins Yough High School students, Mollie Landman, junior, Jade Gray, senior, and Evan Veychek, senior, for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Yough High School principal, Brian Sutherland, joins Yough High School students, Mollie Landman, junior, Jade Gray, senior, and Evan Veychek, senior, for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Representing Mt. Pleasant Township Municipal Authority, (from left), Stacy Hayes and Lindsy Maczka, pose for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Mt. Pleasant Township Municipal Authority, (from left), Stacy Hayes and Lindsy Maczka, pose for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left), Rosie Wolford, mayor of Latrobe, Karen Novak, unfranchise development, Shop.com, Jason Schweinberg, Chaplain, Promise Hospice, and John Peck, District Attorney, Westmoreland County, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rosie Wolford, mayor of Latrobe, Karen Novak, unfranchise development, Shop.com, Jason Schweinberg, Chaplain, Promise Hospice, and John Peck, District Attorney, Westmoreland County, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
(from left, Kristin Ecker, senior director of marketing and project management, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, and Diane Shrader, executive director of the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left, Kristin Ecker, senior director of marketing and project management, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, and Diane Shrader, executive director of the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, gather for a photo at the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 26, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.