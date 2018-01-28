Out & About: 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prior to the prayers and the inspirational messages, the 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast was a bit like a celebrity roast, as VIPs on the dais took some subtle — and not so subtle — jabs at each other.

One target was keynote speaker Jim Bendel, the event's longtime emcee and also director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College, who this year handed the microphone over to new emcee Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action.

But the main purpose was underlined in opening remarks by Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized that the event focuses on what unites us, not what divides us — even if any attendees happened to be Patriots or Eagles fans.

The Westmoreland County Community College Choir sang backup on one selection to director Rod Booker, who told how his passion for music started at a Southern church revival service where a whole community came together to sing. He encouraged listeners to find their own passions for serving others.

Among speakers wereMichael Storms, Tuesday Stanley, Adam Bisignani, Ruth Tolbert, Laurie Barnett Levine, Ann Emerling, Alejandra Castillo Smyntek and Deb Thakrah.

On the breakfast committee were Walt Henry, Joe Hodoba, Christine Oldham, Deborah Salopek, Lori Stripay, Toni Wilson and Debra Woods. The event, on Jan. 26 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel, was presented by the chamber and WCCC, with support from Excela Health.

Seen: Ann Nemanic, Diane Shrader, Erin Shrader, Matthew Snider, Tom O'Brien and Angela Rose-O'Brien, Richard Stillwagon, Irma Hutchinson, John and Linda Dixon, Brother Norman Hipps, Carol Palcic, Annie Urban, Bob Rogalski, Michael Busch, Patti Buhl, Kris Douglas, Jennifer Miller, Philomena Hanson and Dominic Caringola.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.