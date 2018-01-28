Out & About: 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast

Updated 11 hours ago
Prior to the prayers and the inspirational messages, the 46th Annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast was a bit like a celebrity roast, as VIPs on the dais took some subtle — and not so subtle — jabs at each other.
One target was keynote speaker Jim Bendel, the event's longtime emcee and also director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College, who this year handed the microphone over to new emcee Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action.
But the main purpose was underlined in opening remarks by Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized that the event focuses on what unites us, not what divides us — even if any attendees happened to be Patriots or Eagles fans.
The Westmoreland County Community College Choir sang backup on one selection to director Rod Booker, who told how his passion for music started at a Southern church revival service where a whole community came together to sing. He encouraged listeners to find their own passions for serving others.
Among speakers wereMichael Storms, Tuesday Stanley, Adam Bisignani, Ruth Tolbert, Laurie Barnett Levine, Ann Emerling, Alejandra Castillo Smyntek and Deb Thakrah.
On the breakfast committee were Walt Henry, Joe Hodoba, Christine Oldham, Deborah Salopek, Lori Stripay, Toni Wilson and Debra Woods. The event, on Jan. 26 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel, was presented by the chamber and WCCC, with support from Excela Health.
Seen: Ann Nemanic, Diane Shrader, Erin Shrader, Matthew Snider, Tom O'Brien and Angela Rose-O'Brien, Richard Stillwagon, Irma Hutchinson, John and Linda Dixon, Brother Norman Hipps, Carol Palcic, Annie Urban, Bob Rogalski, Michael Busch, Patti Buhl, Kris Douglas, Jennifer Miller, Philomena Hanson and Dominic Caringola.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Keynote speaker, Jim Bendel, director of planned giving, Saint Vincent College, Debbie Woods, executive director of the Education Foundation, WCCC, Mike Busch, COO, Excela Health, and Chad Amond, president and CEO, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
VFW POST #33, Greensburg, presented the flags
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (right), directs the Westmoreland County Community College Choir in a musical presentation
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Adam Bisignani, Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, Ann Emerling, executive director at the Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. Ruth Tolbert, president, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, and Deb Thackrah, president, Feeding the Spirit
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), WCCC president, Tuesday Stanley, joins Ron Ott
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Saint Vincent College, (from left), Suzanne English, Br. Norman Hipps, O.S.B., president, Dave Hollenbaugh and Don Orlando
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), David Kirkland, upper school division head at Valley School of Ligonier, joins students, Katie Gaskey, Lex Ortego and Ben Rihn, all eighth grade students at Valley School of Ligonier
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Yough High School principal, Brian Sutherland, joins Yough High School students, Mollie Landman, junior, Jade Gray, senior, and Evan Veychek, senior
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Mt. Pleasant Township Municipal Authority, (from left), Stacy Hayes and Lindsy Maczka
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rosie Wolford, mayor of Latrobe, Karen Novak, unfranchise development, Shop.com, Jason Schweinberg, Chaplain, Promise Hospice, and John Peck, District Attorney, Westmoreland County
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left, Kristin Ecker, senior director of marketing and project management, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitor Bureau, and Diane Shrader, executive director of the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival