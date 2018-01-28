Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation comedy night

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
LOTS OF LAUGHS: (from left), Headliner comedian, Steve Shaffer, joins Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Executive Director, Craig Shevchik, for a photo at the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Comedy Night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018. 290 guests enjoyed dinner, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, a special raffle of two Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets donated by Valley Dairy and entertainment by three comedians.
LOTS OF LAUGHS: (from left), Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation board member, Patt Fenton, joins staff members, Cindy Smith, Katie Korzak and Dawn Vavick, for a photo at the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Comedy Night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018. 290 guests enjoyed dinner, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, a special raffle of two Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets donated by Valley Dairy and entertainment by three comedians.
LOTS OF LAUGHS: Event volunteers, (from left), Keli Pennesi, Kristen Jones, staff, and Debby Bell, gather for a photo at the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Comedy Night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018. 290 guests enjoyed dinner, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, a special raffle of two Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets donated by Valley Dairy and entertainment by three comedians.
LOTS OF LAUGHS: Event volunteers, (from left), Dave Fry and Tom Batcho, sell tickets for a chance on Pittsburgh Penguin tickets, donated by Valley Dairy, during the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Comedy Night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018. 290 guests enjoyed dinner, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, a special raffle of two Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets donated by Valley Dairy and entertainment by three comedians.
LOTS OF LAUGHS: Guests, (from left), Mary Jane Musnug and Chrissy and Chris Shearer, all of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Comedy Night, held at Huber Hall in Latrobe on Saturday evening, January 27, 2018. 290 guests enjoyed dinner, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, a special raffle of two Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets donated by Valley Dairy and entertainment by three comedians.
If you've been keeping up with the news lately, you probably don't know whether to laugh or cry.

A group of folks opted for the latter on Jan. 27 by attending a comedy night hosted by Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation in Latrobe's Huber Hall.

It was the 14th annual yuck-fest hosted by the organization.

Comedians from the Funny Bone in Pittsburgh supplied the jokes, while Fuggenthaler Catering of Latrobe supplied the food. Raffles added to the fun.

A good time, as they say, was had by all.

— Shirley McMarlin

