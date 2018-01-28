Out & About: Seton Hill celebrates its Centennial Year
Seton Hill University kicked off its Centennial Year celebration with a reception on Jan. 26 in Cecilian Hall on the hilltop Greensburg campus.
The program included remarks by university President Mary Finger and Sister Catherine Meinert, provincial superior of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, along with a blessing by Bishop Edward C. Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg, a video presentation and a champagne toast.
Guests also viewed a Centennial Wall, a graphic mural which documents key moments and figures in 100 years of history since Seton Hill became a four-year institution in 1918.
Seton Hill College was established 36 years after the Sisters of Charity purchased 200 acres of rolling farmland overlooking Greensburg.
Its charter allowed the new women's college to confer bachelor of arts degrees in arts and music, and bachelor of science degrees in home economics. Courses of study have increased over the years, men have been admitted and the college became a university in 2002.
— Shirley McMarlin