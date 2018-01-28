Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Seton Hill celebrates its Centennial Year

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(left) The Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, Ruth Grant, Chair of the Seton Hill Board of Trustees, Sr. Catherine Meinert, SC, Provincial Superior of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, and Seton Hill President, Mary C. Finger, Ed.D., gather during the Seton Hill Centennial Reception, held at Cecilian Hall, Seton Hill University, on Friday, January 26, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) The Most Reverend Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, Ruth Grant, Chair of the Seton Hill Board of Trustees, Sr. Catherine Meinert, SC, Provincial Superior of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, and Seton Hill President, Mary C. Finger, Ed.D., gather during the Seton Hill Centennial Reception, held at Cecilian Hall, Seton Hill University, on Friday, January 26, 2018.
(left) Seton Hill Mascot, Sierra Megonnell, and Kyle Lovisone, both freshman, greet guests during the reception.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Seton Hill Mascot, Sierra Megonnell, and Kyle Lovisone, both freshman, greet guests during the reception.
Centennial Wall designers (left) Aaron Woodward, Seton Hill Alumni Barbara Martin, Frank Speney, and Mike Martin, all of KMA Design, Pittsburgh, gather during the reception.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Centennial Wall designers (left) Aaron Woodward, Seton Hill Alumni Barbara Martin, Frank Speney, and Mike Martin, all of KMA Design, Pittsburgh, gather during the reception.
(left) Sr. Louise Grundish, gathers with SHU junior, Colleen Malley, who portrayed Mother Aloysia Lowe during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Sr. Louise Grundish, gathers with SHU junior, Colleen Malley, who portrayed Mother Aloysia Lowe during the event.
(left) Alumni Richard and Joanna Stillwagon of Greensburg gather with Sr. Mary Norbert as they view the Centennial Wall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Alumni Richard and Joanna Stillwagon of Greensburg gather with Sr. Mary Norbert as they view the Centennial Wall.
The Seton Hill University community, alumni and guests gather to view the Centennial Wall during a reception held at Cecilian Hall, on Friday, January 26, 2018. From left: Sr. Mary Ann Winters, Sr. Hyeon Lee, and Sr. Georgia Litzenberg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
The Seton Hill University community, alumni and guests gather to view the Centennial Wall during a reception held at Cecilian Hall, on Friday, January 26, 2018. From left: Sr. Mary Ann Winters, Sr. Hyeon Lee, and Sr. Georgia Litzenberg.
(center) SHU sophomore, Halle Polechko, portrays a 1970's student, while SHU senior, Brendon Mendelson, and freshman, Kyle Sisk, portray the first male graduating class of 1986.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(center) SHU sophomore, Halle Polechko, portrays a 1970's student, while SHU senior, Brendon Mendelson, and freshman, Kyle Sisk, portray the first male graduating class of 1986.
(left) Sr. Mary Ann Winters gives history to the images to novice, Sr. Hyeon Lee.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Sr. Mary Ann Winters gives history to the images to novice, Sr. Hyeon Lee.
(left) Sr. Mary Ann Winters gives history to the images to novice, Sr. Hyeon Lee.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Sr. Mary Ann Winters gives history to the images to novice, Sr. Hyeon Lee.

Updated 11 hours ago

Seton Hill University kicked off its Centennial Year celebration with a reception on Jan. 26 in Cecilian Hall on the hilltop Greensburg campus.

The program included remarks by university President Mary Finger and Sister Catherine Meinert, provincial superior of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, along with a blessing by Bishop Edward C. Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg, a video presentation and a champagne toast.

Guests also viewed a Centennial Wall, a graphic mural which documents key moments and figures in 100 years of history since Seton Hill became a four-year institution in 1918.

Seton Hill College was established 36 years after the Sisters of Charity purchased 200 acres of rolling farmland overlooking Greensburg.

Its charter allowed the new women's college to confer bachelor of arts degrees in arts and music, and bachelor of science degrees in home economics. Courses of study have increased over the years, men have been admitted and the college became a university in 2002.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.