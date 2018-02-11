Out & About: Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life hosts Me and My Special Guy Dance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The population of tiny Norvelt almost doubled on Feb. 10 as young ladies and their dates flocked to Roosevelt Hall for a Me and My Special Guy Dance.

The third annual event, hosted by the American Cancer Society Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life team, was sold out at 350 guests for both afternoon and evening sessions.

ACS staffer Dawn Keefer said so many people were turned away when singles sessions offered in the first two years quickly sold out, that organizers decided to double the fun for this year. Their gamble paid off in a big way.

Dads, granddads, uncles, big brothers and other special guys were welcomed to share pizza and pop, games, crafts, photo ops and — of course — dancing with their special girls. A basket auction offered anything a little miss would need for a sleepover, movie night, playtime, arts and crafts, pampering and more.

"Prince Charming" Andrew Rodriguez and "Belle" Mollie Landman popped in to lead the hokey pokey and the macarena.

Event helpers included Dillon Spencer, Katie Ronald, Robin Bankosh, Darcy Pallone, Katie Bandamer, Sarah Shipley, Lisa Lehman, Amber Shirey, Justin Shirey, Melissa Wendell, Donnie Shaw, Linda Millslagle and Cassandra Shaw.

Seen: Willow Botti with dad Dominic, Baily andRylee Mains with granddadLarry, Aubree Nelson with dad Nels, Kaylee Harshman with dadBrian, Bella Stouffer with dadJim, Paislee Prinkey with dad Jeremy and Courtni Tinkey with dadRon.

