Out & About

Out & About: Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life hosts Me and My Special Guy Dance

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

The population of tiny Norvelt almost doubled on Feb. 10 as young ladies and their dates flocked to Roosevelt Hall for a Me and My Special Guy Dance.

The third annual event, hosted by the American Cancer Society Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life team, was sold out at 350 guests for both afternoon and evening sessions.

ACS staffer Dawn Keefer said so many people were turned away when singles sessions offered in the first two years quickly sold out, that organizers decided to double the fun for this year. Their gamble paid off in a big way.

Dads, granddads, uncles, big brothers and other special guys were welcomed to share pizza and pop, games, crafts, photo ops and — of course — dancing with their special girls. A basket auction offered anything a little miss would need for a sleepover, movie night, playtime, arts and crafts, pampering and more.

"Prince Charming" Andrew Rodriguez and "Belle" Mollie Landman popped in to lead the hokey pokey and the macarena.

Event helpers included Dillon Spencer, Katie Ronald, Robin Bankosh, Darcy Pallone, Katie Bandamer, Sarah Shipley, Lisa Lehman, Amber Shirey, Justin Shirey, Melissa Wendell, Donnie Shaw, Linda Millslagle and Cassandra Shaw.

Seen: Willow Botti with dad Dominic, Baily andRylee Mains with granddadLarry, Aubree Nelson with dad Nels, Kaylee Harshman with dadBrian, Bella Stouffer with dadJim, Paislee Prinkey with dad Jeremy and Courtni Tinkey with dadRon.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Dawn Keefer, senior community development manager, American Cancer Society, Dillon Spencer, community development manager, American Cancer Society, and Robin Bankosh, volunteer event lead, Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life, gather for a photo at the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Andrew Rodriguez, 'Prince Charming', poses for a photo with Kya Bowman, 8, of Mt. Pleasant, during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from front), Izzy Valone, 6, of Acme, and Aubree Nelson, 10, of Norvelt, lead a dance train during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Abbie Ritenour, 7, of Scottdale, and Baily Mains, 8, of Scottdale, dance at the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Pat Lockhart, of Greensburg, takes a selfie with his granddaughter, Alaina Thompson, 7, of Mt. Pleasant, during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chris Dezort and his daughter, Makayla, 10, of Scottdale, dance during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rachel Mondock, 5, Ava Cesario, 7, and Lisa Mondock, 7, all of Mt. Pleasant, dance during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Elise Bundridge, 5, of Everson, dances with her father, Ryan Bundridge, during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Nevaeh Gemes, 9, Zoey Stairs, 9, and Sera Cox, 8, all of Acme, dance during the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Luciana Phillips, 4, of Scottdale, is escorted by her father, Gary Phillips, to the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Makenna Prescott, 6, of Mt. Pleasant, dances the 'chicken dance' at the 'Me and My Special Guy Dance', hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant, held at the Roosevelt Hall in Mt. Pleasant Township on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
