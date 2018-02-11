Out & About: Action for Animals 'Love Is in the Air' fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Vintage Valentines” was the theme for the annual Love Is in the Air event, hosted by Action for Animals Humane Society.

Held Feb. 10 in the Bishop Connare Center in Unity, the fundraiser put the spotlight on some of the shelter's senior animals, often passed over by people coming in to adopt a pet.

Guests had the opportunity to love on and bond with a few of those older dogs, escorted in by shelter manager LuAnn Hutcheson. One was rescued from a hoarding situation, while another was found tied to a dumpster in Ligonier.

Along with some heavy petting (petting dogs, that is), the love fest included hors d'oeuvres and dessert, silent and Chinese auctions, raffles and drawings.

Board President Rita Whiteman said this was the first of several special events planned for 2018, the shelter's 35th anniversary year.

Co-chairs were Lisa Marie Corcoran andTerry Zorch. Emcee was Dr. Michael Zorch.

Seen: Dr. Erick and Joanne Bergquist, David andJohnette DeRose, Bill and Mary Walker, Jolene Heinle, Leanne Rubino, Pam Reese, Stephanie Overly, Melvin andSue Trout, Chuck andCathie Grudowski, Matt andLaura McDermit, Rebecca Pich, Ed Long, Frank andLaurell Colizza, James andCarol Corcoran, Mark and Kelly Lynch, Tracy Miscik, Robert and Kelly McCoy, John andNatalie Debich, Lori Suchocki andRuth Peterson.