Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Action for Animals 'Love Is in the Air' fundraiser

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

“Vintage Valentines” was the theme for the annual Love Is in the Air event, hosted by Action for Animals Humane Society.

Held Feb. 10 in the Bishop Connare Center in Unity, the fundraiser put the spotlight on some of the shelter's senior animals, often passed over by people coming in to adopt a pet.

Guests had the opportunity to love on and bond with a few of those older dogs, escorted in by shelter manager LuAnn Hutcheson. One was rescued from a hoarding situation, while another was found tied to a dumpster in Ligonier.

Along with some heavy petting (petting dogs, that is), the love fest included hors d'oeuvres and dessert, silent and Chinese auctions, raffles and drawings.

Board President Rita Whiteman said this was the first of several special events planned for 2018, the shelter's 35th anniversary year.

Co-chairs were Lisa Marie Corcoran andTerry Zorch. Emcee was Dr. Michael Zorch.

Seen: Dr. Erick and Joanne Bergquist, David andJohnette DeRose, Bill and Mary Walker, Jolene Heinle, Leanne Rubino, Pam Reese, Stephanie Overly, Melvin andSue Trout, Chuck andCathie Grudowski, Matt andLaura McDermit, Rebecca Pich, Ed Long, Frank andLaurell Colizza, James andCarol Corcoran, Mark and Kelly Lynch, Tracy Miscik, Robert and Kelly McCoy, John andNatalie Debich, Lori Suchocki andRuth Peterson.

— Shirley McMarlin

Event chairs, (from left), Terry Zorch and Lisa Marie Corcoran, pose for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event chairs, (from left), Terry Zorch and Lisa Marie Corcoran, pose for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
(from left), Matt McDermit, Ed Long and Laura McDermit, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Matt McDermit, Ed Long and Laura McDermit, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
(from left), Laurell and Frank Colizza, join volunteer, Stephanie Overly, for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Laurell and Frank Colizza, join volunteer, Stephanie Overly, for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Board members, (from left), Dean Miller, Rita Whiteman, president, Leanne Rubino and Regis Tomsey, treasurer, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Board members, (from left), Dean Miller, Rita Whiteman, president, Leanne Rubino and Regis Tomsey, treasurer, gather for a photo at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Troy Prettiman joins volunteer, Mike Zorch for a photo, at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Troy Prettiman joins volunteer, Mike Zorch for a photo, at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
(from left), Joyce Donnelly and Gina Pomponi, pose for a photo with their AFA valentines, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Joyce Donnelly and Gina Pomponi, pose for a photo with their AFA valentines, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
(from left), LuAnn Hutcheson, AFA manager, and event chair, Lisa Marie Corcoran, pose for a photo with AFA puppies, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), LuAnn Hutcheson, AFA manager, and event chair, Lisa Marie Corcoran, pose for a photo with AFA puppies, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
LuAnn Hutcheson, AFA manager, introduces 'Marsha' , one of the adoptable dogs at AFA, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
LuAnn Hutcheson, AFA manager, introduces 'Marsha' , one of the adoptable dogs at AFA, during the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
'Jeronimo', one of the adoptable dogs at AFA, makes an appearance at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
'Jeronimo', one of the adoptable dogs at AFA, makes an appearance at the Action for Animals Humane Society's annual Love is in the Air, 'Vintage Valentines', held at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me