Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Nature Night Out for Valentines

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
NATURE NIGHT OUT: Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve's, (from left), Jennifer Eppolito, Education Horticulturist, Angela Belli, Director, and Allison Petris, Environmental Education Coordinator, gather for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
NATURE NIGHT OUT: Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve's, (from left), Jennifer Eppolito, Education Horticulturist, Angela Belli, Director, and Allison Petris, Environmental Education Coordinator, gather for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Ashley Zolocsik, of Kittanning, and Brandon Fandel, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Ashley Zolocsik, of Kittanning, and Brandon Fandel, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
NATURE NIGHT OUT: Saint Vincent students, (from left), Adam Ferguson, of Latrobe, and Mariana Kuo, of Irwin, pose for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
NATURE NIGHT OUT: Saint Vincent students, (from left), Adam Ferguson, of Latrobe, and Mariana Kuo, of Irwin, pose for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Jenifer Noonan joins Meg Ferguson for a photo, at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Jenifer Noonan joins Meg Ferguson for a photo, at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Sherin Petris, of Lawrence, Molly Massimo, a Saint Vincent College student and caricature artist, and Debbie Lombardo, of Canonsburg, gather for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
NATURE NIGHT OUT: (from left), Sherin Petris, of Lawrence, Molly Massimo, a Saint Vincent College student and caricature artist, and Debbie Lombardo, of Canonsburg, gather for a photo at the third annual Nature Night Out, A Valentine Celebration, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, live music entertainment, photo booth by Timeless Portrait Expressions, mini caricatures by Molly Massimo, a hypnotist show by Devin Knight and auctions.

Updated 4 hours ago

Tell people you went to a Valentine's Day party in a barn and you might get some skeptical looks.

But the Environmental Learning Barn at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity is actually a fine place for a big do, as it was Feb. 10 for the third annual Nature Night Out.

With the rustic wood interior set off by themed decorations and soft lighting, the barn made for a cozy setting for dinner, drinks, entertainment and an auction — and not just couples, but also for groups of friends, family and nature reserve supporters age 18 or older.

Proceeds from the evening help support the reserve's nature education programming and summer camp scholarships.

— Tribune-Review

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me