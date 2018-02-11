Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trail chapters host comedy night fundraiser

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(left) Stan Rudge, Westmoreland Heritage Trail president, Rob Cromauer, Westmoreland Heritage Trail vice president and event chair, Valerie Lambert, Five Star Trail member at large and event co-chair, and Jennifer Showman, Five Star Trail volunteer, gather during the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Comedy Night, held at Colton Hall, Claridge PA on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Stan Rudge, Westmoreland Heritage Trail president, Rob Cromauer, Westmoreland Heritage Trail vice president and event chair, Valerie Lambert, Five Star Trail member at large and event co-chair, and Jennifer Showman, Five Star Trail volunteer, gather during the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Comedy Night, held at Colton Hall, Claridge PA on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018.
(right) Westmoreland Heritage board member, Gordon Conn, and wife, Pat Conn of Monroeville, sell 50/50 tickets during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(right) Westmoreland Heritage board member, Gordon Conn, and wife, Pat Conn of Monroeville, sell 50/50 tickets during the event.
Comedian Auggie Cook of Robinson Township entertains the crowd.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Comedian Auggie Cook of Robinson Township entertains the crowd.
(left) Westmoreland Heritage Trail past president, Noel Grimm and wife, Mary Grimm of Monroeville sell auction tickets during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Westmoreland Heritage Trail past president, Noel Grimm and wife, Mary Grimm of Monroeville sell auction tickets during the event.
(left) Friends, Crystal Szogi of Export, Alli Kashery of Greensburg, and Sam Mielo of Jeannette, enjoy the Westmoreland Heritage Trail and Five Star Trail comedy night event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Crystal Szogi of Export, Alli Kashery of Greensburg, and Sam Mielo of Jeannette, enjoy the Westmoreland Heritage Trail and Five Star Trail comedy night event.
(left) Westmoreland County Park and Recreation assistant director, Brandon Simpson, and Westmoreland County Park and Recreation director, Malcolm Sias gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Westmoreland County Park and Recreation assistant director, Brandon Simpson, and Westmoreland County Park and Recreation director, Malcolm Sias gather for a photo.
(left) Friends, Denise Broome and Palm Flock, both of Harrison City, enjoy the event activities.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Denise Broome and Palm Flock, both of Harrison City, enjoy the event activities.
(right) Diane Shrader, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival executive director, Michael Ginsburg, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival board member, and wife, Lisa Ginsburg, attend the event to support the parks.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(right) Diane Shrader, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival executive director, Michael Ginsburg, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival board member, and wife, Lisa Ginsburg, attend the event to support the parks.

Updated 4 hours ago

Nothing seems very funny when it's Feb. 10 and you've been dealing with rain, sleet, ice and snow for the past week.

But the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trail chapters came to the rescue with a comedy night at Colton Hall in Claridge.

A roomful of trail supporters found themselves yukking it up to one-liners, jokes and tall tales delivered by comedians from the Pittsburgh comedy club circuit.

The evening also included dinner, raffles, drawings and auctions all in support of ongoing maintenance needed on the trails.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me