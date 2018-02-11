Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: "Have a Heart" fundraiser for Humane Society of Westmoreland County

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(left) Jen Ianni and mom, Susan Ianni, Humane Society of Westmoreland County board member, and their rescue pup, Sugar greet arriving guests.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Toni Nelson of Greensburg, and Judi Silvania of Mt. Plesant, enjoy event activities.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(center) 'Cupid', a beagle sheltie mix, melts hearts while being shown for adoption by sisters, (left) Sheila Karwoski, Humane Society of Westmoreland County director of volunteers, and Pauline Walsh, Humane Society of Westmoreland County foster mom, during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Megan Fritz, Humane Society of Westmoreland County officer and vet technician, sells 50/50 tickets.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Kathy Burkley, Humane Society of Westmoreland County, executive director, gathers with Trudy Ivory, Humane Society of Westmoreland County board member, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview on Sunday afternoon, February 11, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Every February, the Humane Society of Westmoreland County asks people to “Have a Heart” for homeless animals by attending its fundraising event of the same name.

This year's event was Feb. 11 in a crowded room at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

The afternoon included a “Pasta Palooza” buffet dinner featuring three pasta entrees, an auction, prize giveaways and a chance to meet some of the society's loveable guests who are still waiting for their fur-ever homes.

All the money raised at the event, a humane society staple for more than a dozen years, goes to its general fund.

