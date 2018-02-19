Out & About: Saint Vincent celebrates Chinese New Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to the Chinese zodiac, it's the Year of the Dog.

If you were born in a dog year, you are loyal, honest and can keep a secret — but sometimes you worry too much.

Dogs and the other 11 animals of the zodiac got their due during a Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 13 at Saint Vincent College.

The evening began with entertainment by students from Saint Vincent, Pitt-Greensburg, Valley School of Ligonier, Cardinal Maida Academy and Bishop McCourt Catholic High School, along with their Chinese language teachers.

The songs, a skit about the zodiac and kung fu fan dances were introduced in both Chinese and English by Barbara Wang and Madisen Bellon.

Following was a buffet of noodles, chicken and rice, almond cookies, tea and more, along with a program of cultural activities.

Visitors could observe a Chinese tea ceremony or try their own hands at ping-pong, paper-cutting, calligraphy, opera mask-painting and even hacky sack.

The annual event is organized by Saint Vincent professors Doreen Blandino and Tina Johnson and is sponsored by the Saint Vincent James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center and the Pitt-Greensburg Confucius Classroom .

Seen woofing it up: Suzanne English, Jim and Ginny Barnett, Deanne Reese, Christa Reese, Mike Markosky and daughter Maggie, Cheryl Wood, Anna Coletti, Lindsey Izzo, Gene Forbes, Pat Hubert, Keith and Rebekah Daugherty with sonGreyson, Jim andBeth Hamerski with sonLex and John Egbert andNaomi Bailey with daughterRiley Joy Egbert.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.