Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity hosts Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity board of directors, (from left), Otis DiGerbo, president, and Patrick Thomas, vice-president, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity board of directors, (from left), Otis DiGerbo, president, and Patrick Thomas, vice-president, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
(from left), Julie Pushnack, of Jeannette, and Mindy Goodlin, of Greensburg, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Julie Pushnack, of Jeannette, and Mindy Goodlin, of Greensburg, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
(from left), Daniel Giovannelli, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity executive director, Daniel Wagner, assistant vice-president, First Commonwealth Bank, and Ronald Dibiase, vice-president, First Commonwealth Bank corporate banking commercial solutions unit, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Daniel Giovannelli, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity executive director, Daniel Wagner, assistant vice-president, First Commonwealth Bank, and Ronald Dibiase, vice-president, First Commonwealth Bank corporate banking commercial solutions unit, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
(from left), Mike Ward joins Aaron and Kim Tuscan for a photo, during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mike Ward joins Aaron and Kim Tuscan for a photo, during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
(from left), Chris Richardson and his wife, Tonia Richardson, executive director, Stoneybrook Foundation, joins Janeen Osselborn, Stoneybrook Foundation president, and her daughter, Sasha Dombrowsky, for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chris Richardson and his wife, Tonia Richardson, executive director, Stoneybrook Foundation, joins Janeen Osselborn, Stoneybrook Foundation president, and her daughter, Sasha Dombrowsky, for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
(from left), Richard Cassidy, Kattan Ferretti Insurance, and Megan Bricker, Commercial Bank and Trust, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Richard Cassidy, Kattan Ferretti Insurance, and Megan Bricker, Commercial Bank and Trust, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Gala chairs, (from left), Suzanne Ward and Rachael Tedesco, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Gala chairs, (from left), Suzanne Ward and Rachael Tedesco, pose for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

When it came time for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to plan this year's Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala, co-chairwoman Suzanne Ward said she told board members to not ask any questions and let her handle it.

So they didn't, and she did, and everything worked out well.

Attendance at the gala, held Feb. 24 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon, topped 200 — almost double that of the year before. Obviously, Ward and co-chairwoman Rachael Tedesco and committee members Patrick Thomas, Amee Mazzarese and Karen Novak knew what they were about.

Habitat opens doors to home ownership for people who might not otherwise be able to afford it. Information on current area projects is available at cwhfh.org . Gala-goers also had a chance to open a door, by purchasing something called the Key of Opportunity.

Each key unlocked a door behind which stood a mystery prize worth about $1,000 — including a 40-inch television, a signed Antonio Brown jersey, a Penguins ticket package, a bottle of Dom Perignon and more.

Seen: Habitat executive director Daniel Giovannelli with wife Laura, board president Otis DiCerbo with wife Shawnna and daughter Erin, Carly Thomas, Mike Ward, Richard Cassidy andMegan Bricker, Dan andKristen Wagner, Ron Dibiase, John Novak, Jessica Hickey, Brian Root, David Kerlin, Heather Dirjan and Nick Dobransky, Jonathan andLaura DelGrosso, Aaron and Kim Tuscan, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Anne Marie Welty, Carolyn Tlumack and Faye Rosatti.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me