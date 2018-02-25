Out & About: Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity hosts Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it came time for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to plan this year's Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala, co-chairwoman Suzanne Ward said she told board members to not ask any questions and let her handle it.

So they didn't, and she did, and everything worked out well.

Attendance at the gala, held Feb. 24 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon, topped 200 — almost double that of the year before. Obviously, Ward and co-chairwoman Rachael Tedesco and committee members Patrick Thomas, Amee Mazzarese and Karen Novak knew what they were about.

Habitat opens doors to home ownership for people who might not otherwise be able to afford it. Information on current area projects is available at cwhfh.org . Gala-goers also had a chance to open a door, by purchasing something called the Key of Opportunity.

Each key unlocked a door behind which stood a mystery prize worth about $1,000 — including a 40-inch television, a signed Antonio Brown jersey, a Penguins ticket package, a bottle of Dom Perignon and more.

Seen: Habitat executive director Daniel Giovannelli with wife Laura, board president Otis DiCerbo with wife Shawnna and daughter Erin, Carly Thomas, Mike Ward, Richard Cassidy andMegan Bricker, Dan andKristen Wagner, Ron Dibiase, John Novak, Jessica Hickey, Brian Root, David Kerlin, Heather Dirjan and Nick Dobransky, Jonathan andLaura DelGrosso, Aaron and Kim Tuscan, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Anne Marie Welty, Carolyn Tlumack and Faye Rosatti.

— Shirley McMarlin