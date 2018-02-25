Out & About: Westmoreland Cultural Trust Party at the Palace salutes the seasons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year's Party at the Palace was labeled "One Party — Four Seasons."

Four separate areas in Greensburg's storied Palace Theatre , operated by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, were done over for the Feb. 24 event in seasonal themes, complete with separate hors d'oeuvres menus, drinks and music.

Blossoms Into Spring met early arrivals for the VIP pre-party on the stage, with music by EBT Jazz.

Megan's Suite was a Winter Wonderland featuring area performing arts organizations and theater companies. The upper suite was transformed into a Midsummer Night's Dream, with the acoustic sounds of Josh Starrett Music.

For the mezzanine, it was Autumn Hues and music by Sam and Diane Paul of the Bricks.

It's tradition for the Stage Right Sensations to kick off the main party with a performance on the theater's grand marble staircase. As usual, the talented young performers did not disappoint, belting it out like the late, great Freddie Mercury on a spirited rendition of Queen's "Somebody to Love."

The courtyard didn't get a seasonal theme, but it did get a whiskey and cigar lounge. Local artists painted live in the outer lobby.

The festivities wrapped up with DJ Keith Harrold and a dance party.

Party chairwoman was Peg Colosimo, assisted by trust staffer Kelli Brisbane.

Seen: WCT President Mike Langer and wifePaula, Linda Bell, Bunny Toney, Vicki Piernonzi, Donis Confer, John and Malinda Sherid, Dr.Tom andKim Ward, Frank andAmy Barricklow, Barbara Ferrier, Karl andCarmen Eisaman, Josh andKary Milan, Eric andMichele Bononi, David Volpe and Shawn Spadaro, Hector and Patty Olave, Keith andDotty Pritts, Rebecca Sexton, Tom Tallerico, Gerard and June Tenta, Jake and Jennifer Silvis, Tony Marino, Teresa Baughman andJennifer Benford.

