Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Cultural Trust Party at the Palace salutes the seasons

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

This year's Party at the Palace was labeled "One Party — Four Seasons."

Four separate areas in Greensburg's storied Palace Theatre , operated by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, were done over for the Feb. 24 event in seasonal themes, complete with separate hors d'oeuvres menus, drinks and music.

Blossoms Into Spring met early arrivals for the VIP pre-party on the stage, with music by EBT Jazz.

Megan's Suite was a Winter Wonderland featuring area performing arts organizations and theater companies. The upper suite was transformed into a Midsummer Night's Dream, with the acoustic sounds of Josh Starrett Music.

For the mezzanine, it was Autumn Hues and music by Sam and Diane Paul of the Bricks.

It's tradition for the Stage Right Sensations to kick off the main party with a performance on the theater's grand marble staircase. As usual, the talented young performers did not disappoint, belting it out like the late, great Freddie Mercury on a spirited rendition of Queen's "Somebody to Love."

The courtyard didn't get a seasonal theme, but it did get a whiskey and cigar lounge. Local artists painted live in the outer lobby.

The festivities wrapped up with DJ Keith Harrold and a dance party.

Party chairwoman was Peg Colosimo, assisted by trust staffer Kelli Brisbane.

Seen: WCT President Mike Langer and wifePaula, Linda Bell, Bunny Toney, Vicki Piernonzi, Donis Confer, John and Malinda Sherid, Dr.Tom andKim Ward, Frank andAmy Barricklow, Barbara Ferrier, Karl andCarmen Eisaman, Josh andKary Milan, Eric andMichele Bononi, David Volpe and Shawn Spadaro, Hector and Patty Olave, Keith andDotty Pritts, Rebecca Sexton, Tom Tallerico, Gerard and June Tenta, Jake and Jennifer Silvis, Tony Marino, Teresa Baughman andJennifer Benford.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

The Stage Right! Sensations perform on the Grand Staircase, during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Malinda and John Sherid, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event chair, Peg Colosimo, joins Michael Langer, Westmoreland Cultural Trust president, and Kelli Brisbane, event coordinator and assistant to the president, for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kary and Josh Milan, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Eric and Michele Bononi, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Amy Pushkis, Pete Colosimo, Nancy Pushkis and Mark Pushkis, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jenifer and Jake Silvis, join Gary Pratt for a photo, during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rebecca Sexton, Kalissa Andre and Alison Beeghly, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Caleb and Melissa Crousey, join Amy and Chad Amond, for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kevin and Jeanie Bock, pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Party at the Palace, One Party Four Seasons, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
