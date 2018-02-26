Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: NAACP, church celebrate Black History Month

Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Diane Flowers of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, Irwin, delivers a dramatic biography of Marian Anderson, during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Members of the Greater Parkview Youth Choir, (from left), Jaleel Woody, 10, Aujanae McCreary, 8, Lauryn Francis, 8, and Milan Francis, 12, pose for a photo during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Members of the Greater Parkview Youth Choir, (from front), Kyndal Francis, 10, and Jameer Woody, 12, pose for a photo during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Members of the Greater Parkview Youth Choir, (from left), Aujanae McCreary, 8, and Lauryn Francis, 8, sing during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: (from left), Candice Jackson and Carla Brantley, pose for a photo during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Ruth Tolbert, (back), president, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, directs the Greater Parkview Church Youth Choir in song, during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
SOULFUL EXPERIENCE: Lisa Lewis delivers a dramatic biography of Bessie Coleman, during the Black History Month Celebration, hosted by Greater Parkview Church and the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, held at the Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 24, 2018. The celebration included educational information and music, followed by a soul food dinner. Dinner proceeds benefit a trip for the NAACP Youth Council.
In partnership with Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg hosted a Black History Month celebration on Feb. 24.

The event featured a soul food dinner in the fellowship hall, with proceeds going toward an educational trip for the NAACP Youth Council.

Following dinner, attendees were treated to a program featuring music and information intended to “strengthen community and cross-cultural understanding.”

Among organizers were the church pastor, Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., and the NAACP Black History Month chairperson, Robin Sims.

— Shirley McMarlin

click me