Out & About

Out & About: Visions of Springtime aids Westmoreland County Blind Association

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Kristen Miller, her husband, Tim Miller, Westmoreland County Blind Association executive director, Frank Farrell, board chair, and Adele Shuster, fundraising chair, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Board members (from left), Mary Ann Grec, Les Mlakar and Nelson Mayer, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Linda Assard, Sally Anne Novak, and Jill Briercheck, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Roxie Fontanesi, JoEllen Numerick and Anita Manoli, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kaaren and Mark Tintori, pose for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jeff Weber, Will Shay and Jude Abraham, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Board member, Janie Mahla, joins Jeanne Smith for a photo, at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Thom Tallarico, Jennifer Williams and Bailey Tallarico, gather for a photo at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mud and Phyllis Kluska, join Jess Stairs for a photo, at the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
March 2 dawned with cold, high winds and a dusting of snow, but by evening, there were Visions of Springtime — at least in the Greensburg Country Club.

That's where the Westmoreland County Blind Association held its annual fundraiser of the same name.

Brenda Bonafair said she battled a snowstorm on the drive over from Harrisburg, where she is vice president of UniqueSource, an organization that partners with agencies — including WCBA — to deliver products and services that create employment opportunities for professionals with disabilities.

“It's beautiful here,” she said of the country club surroundings.

WCBA Executive Director Tim Miller welcomed familiar faces who support the event year after year, praised staff members who brought it all together and accepted a $3,500 check from the Mt. Pleasant Township Lions Club, a longtime supporter of the organization.

Guests enjoyed a dinner buffet, basket raffle, memorabilia auction and music by Hit Play, billed as “West Virginia's best Top 40 cover band.”

Seen: Kristen Miller, Karen Booley, Frank Farrell, Adele Shuster, Les Mlakar, Mark andKaaren Tintori, Pat and Jan Condo, Jess Stairs, Barbara Ferrier, Ted Kopas, Mike andSuzanne Ward, Rich Douds, Keith Howard, Laurie Blend, Mark andKathy Lynch, Buffy Cavanaugh andPhil Tooch, Mud and Phyllis Kluska, Anita Manoli, Don andMarcia Sayre, Gerald andTeri Bowes and, enjoying a girls' night out,Linda Assard, Jill Briercheck, JoEllen Numerick andRoxie Fontanesi.

Since 1948, WCBA's mission has been to improve the quality of life for sight-impaired and intellectually challenged people and to assist in the prevention of blindness. For information, visit wcbainpa.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

