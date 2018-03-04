Out & About: Visions of Springtime aids Westmoreland County Blind Association

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

March 2 dawned with cold, high winds and a dusting of snow, but by evening, there were Visions of Springtime — at least in the Greensburg Country Club.

That's where the Westmoreland County Blind Association held its annual fundraiser of the same name.

Brenda Bonafair said she battled a snowstorm on the drive over from Harrisburg, where she is vice president of UniqueSource, an organization that partners with agencies — including WCBA — to deliver products and services that create employment opportunities for professionals with disabilities.

“It's beautiful here,” she said of the country club surroundings.

WCBA Executive Director Tim Miller welcomed familiar faces who support the event year after year, praised staff members who brought it all together and accepted a $3,500 check from the Mt. Pleasant Township Lions Club, a longtime supporter of the organization.

Guests enjoyed a dinner buffet, basket raffle, memorabilia auction and music by Hit Play, billed as “West Virginia's best Top 40 cover band.”

Seen: Kristen Miller, Karen Booley, Frank Farrell, Adele Shuster, Les Mlakar, Mark andKaaren Tintori, Pat and Jan Condo, Jess Stairs, Barbara Ferrier, Ted Kopas, Mike andSuzanne Ward, Rich Douds, Keith Howard, Laurie Blend, Mark andKathy Lynch, Buffy Cavanaugh andPhil Tooch, Mud and Phyllis Kluska, Anita Manoli, Don andMarcia Sayre, Gerald andTeri Bowes and, enjoying a girls' night out,Linda Assard, Jill Briercheck, JoEllen Numerick andRoxie Fontanesi.

Since 1948, WCBA's mission has been to improve the quality of life for sight-impaired and intellectually challenged people and to assist in the prevention of blindness. For information, visit wcbainpa.org.

