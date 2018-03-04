Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Sage's Army benefit attendees Rock the Lamp

Greg Kerestan | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Chip DiMonick, Carmen Capozzi and Anthony Capozzi, perform A Musical Tribute to Sage, during the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Carmen Capozzi sings in A Musical Tribute to Sage, during the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Safety Last Band, comprised of freshman from Norwin and Penn Trafford school districts, perform during the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018. Members of the band are Tommy McLaughlin, Caleb Andrykovitch, Cadin Anlauf and Jake Devlin.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Donna Kean, Antonio Aliberto, Rosena McLaughlin and Melanie Baden, gather for a photo at the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kohl's Cares volunteers, (from left), Sean Sepe, Tracey Sepe, Sheri Perry and Sarah Carlson, gather for a photo at the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers, (from left), Betty Jean Viecelli, Dotty Marecic and Jennifer Macioce, gather for a photo at the Sage's Army Benefit, 'Rock the Lamp', held at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday evening, March 2, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Door-busting crowds turned out March 2 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin to rock and roll for a good cause.

The Rock the Lamp benefit concert raised money for Sage's Army, an “awareness, compassion and action” group for individuals and families affected by substance abuse and addiction.

Organizer Roseena McLaughlin greeted guests while coordinating the activities of musical guests Safety Last, Rachel Leigh, Neutral Loss and a musical tribute to Sage Capozzi, who died in 2012 at age 20 of substance abuse and inspired the Sage's Army cause.

For information, visit sagesarmy.com .

Chip DiMonick served as master of ceremonies, alongside performers Rachel Leigh, Caleb Andrykovitch, Jake Devlin, Thomas McLaughlin, Cadin Anlauf, Alicia Maximo, Jim DiPerna, Jeff DiPerna and Muddy White.

Also in attendance were friends and supporters of Sage's Army, such as founder (and Sage's father) Carmen Capozzi and family, Darcy Leoni, Mattie Bock, Shirley Shubuck, Diane Kaleina, Cindy Roll, Donna Kean and William Elder.

— Greg Kerestan

