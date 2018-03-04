Out & About: Sage's Army benefit attendees Rock the Lamp
Door-busting crowds turned out March 2 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin to rock and roll for a good cause.
The Rock the Lamp benefit concert raised money for Sage's Army, an “awareness, compassion and action” group for individuals and families affected by substance abuse and addiction.
Organizer Roseena McLaughlin greeted guests while coordinating the activities of musical guests Safety Last, Rachel Leigh, Neutral Loss and a musical tribute to Sage Capozzi, who died in 2012 at age 20 of substance abuse and inspired the Sage's Army cause.
For information, visit sagesarmy.com .
Chip DiMonick served as master of ceremonies, alongside performers Rachel Leigh, Caleb Andrykovitch, Jake Devlin, Thomas McLaughlin, Cadin Anlauf, Alicia Maximo, Jim DiPerna, Jeff DiPerna and Muddy White.
Also in attendance were friends and supporters of Sage's Army, such as founder (and Sage's father) Carmen Capozzi and family, Darcy Leoni, Mattie Bock, Shirley Shubuck, Diane Kaleina, Cindy Roll, Donna Kean and William Elder.