Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Empty Bowl Luncheon aids Westmoreland County Food Bank efforts

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
SIMPLE FARE: The Empty Bowl committee members, (from left), Crystal Szogi, co-chair, Karen Piper, founder, and Timothy Piper, co-chair, pose for a photo at the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: The Empty Bowl committee members, (from left), Crystal Szogi, co-chair, Karen Piper, founder, and Timothy Piper, co-chair, pose for a photo at the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
SIMPLE FARE: (from left), Chris Constable is served a bowl of soup by volunteer, Jim Belak, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: (from left), Chris Constable is served a bowl of soup by volunteer, Jim Belak, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
SIMPLE FARE: (from left), Ella Balko, 6, and Madison Balko, 9, choose from the hundreds of crafted bowls, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: (from left), Ella Balko, 6, and Madison Balko, 9, choose from the hundreds of crafted bowls, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
SIMPLE FARE: Guests can choose from hundreds of colorful bowls, crafted from high schools, colleges and pottery centers across Westmoreland County, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: Guests can choose from hundreds of colorful bowls, crafted from high schools, colleges and pottery centers across Westmoreland County, during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
SIMPLE FARE: Westmoreland County Food Bank's, (from left), Kris Douglas, CEO, Jennifer Miller, director of development, Michelle Heller, director of programs, and Texie Waddell, director of agency relations, gather for a photo during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: Westmoreland County Food Bank's, (from left), Kris Douglas, CEO, Jennifer Miller, director of development, Michelle Heller, director of programs, and Texie Waddell, director of agency relations, gather for a photo during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
SIMPLE FARE: 'Detention', (from left), Jane DeBone and Mandi O'Leary, provide musical entertainment during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SIMPLE FARE: 'Detention', (from left), Jane DeBone and Mandi O'Leary, provide musical entertainment during the 10th annual Empty Bowl, held at the Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018. The event is to imitate a meager meal that hungry neighbors face. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Empty Bowl Luncheon is one of the most colorful fundraisers around, thanks to the artistry of area artists and students, along with other community members.

Those folks provide handmade ceramic bowls in all colors of the rainbow for a simple soup and bread meal designed to raise awareness about hunger all across the nation.

Part of a nationwide initiative, the Westmoreland County Food Bank's annual luncheon was held March 4 at Hempfield Area High School.

Food was donated by local restaurants and bakeries, and local talents provided entertainment. In addition to admission and other donations, a Chinese auction and 50-50 raffle also boosted funds raised.

Empty Bowl is an all-volunteer-driven event, with the Westmoreland effort led this year by Tim Piper and Crystal Szogi.

For other ways to help the food bank, visit westmorelandfoodbank.org.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me