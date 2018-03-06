Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: SAMA-Ligonier Valley celebrates 'Artists of the 21st Century'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Elizabeth Marshall of Youngstown admires a stoneware piece by Ligonier Valley High School senior Aaron Sheeder, at a March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Site coordinator Kristin Miller (left) and Sofia Herr, 14, a Greater Latrobe Senior High Schoo ninth-grader, next to Herr's pastel self-portrait, during a reception for the 'Artists of the 21st Century' student art exhibition, on March 4 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Samantha George, 7, a Fort Allen Elementary School first-grader, with her art teacher Heide Heddinger, next to her Auxiliary Award-winning mixed-media drawing.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley High School art teacher Linda O'Sullivan with her student, Rachel Trice, 17, beside Trice's stoneware sculpture at the March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Stanwood Elementary School fourth-grader Lily Evancho, 10, admires other student art pieces alongside her paper sculpture, 'Twister,' at a March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Rachel Evancho and daughter Lily, 10, a Stanwood Elementary School fourth-grader, with Lily's paper art sculpture during the March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Junior High School seventh-grader Kirti Reddy, 13, with her tempera painting at a March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Edwin and Sue DiFrancesco next to a charcoal piece created by grandson Ben DiFrancesco, 16, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, during a March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Mia Bailey (center), 9, a West Point Elementary School student, with her school principal Audrey Dell and art teacher Tim Kearns, in front of her oil pastel drawing at a March 4 reception for 'Artists of the 21st Century' at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Updated 19 hours ago

For the 20th year, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is celebrating the creativity of young minds and hands with its Artists of the 21st Century exhibition.

The annual student art shows are currently displayed in the museum's Ligonier and Loretto facilities. For exhibition dates and times, visit sama-art.org.

A reception was held March 4 in Ligonier for the show running through April 22, featuring works by students from the Greater Latrobe, Hempfield Area and Ligonier Valley school districts.

Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month and the State Arts-in-Education Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA's Arts-in-Education or Artist-in-Residence program.

— Shirley McMarlin

