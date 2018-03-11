Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast honors branch members

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Rev. Cathy Coles, of the Second Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, reads Scripture during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Shiloh Ministries Church Praise Team of Jeannette, presents an A & B selection during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PRAYER BREAKFAST: (from left), Honoree, Rev. Yvonne Taylor, Diana Flowers, and honoree, Julia McFadden, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PRAYER BREAKFAST: (from left), Honoree, Dorothy Skillings, honoree, Marguerite Rollins, Jaqueline Foster, and honoree, Carolyn Falcon, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PRAYER BREAKFAST: (from left), Ruth Tolbert, branch president, joins mistress of ceremonies, Rev. Linda Steward, of Living Word Congregational Church in Jeannette, guest speaker, Pastor Luann Johnson, Shiloh Ministries Church in Jeannette, and Adrienne Russell, Religious Affairs chairperson, for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Honorees, (from left), Naomi Henderson, Ruth Woods and Jim Bendel, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center near Greensburg on Saturday morning, March 10, 2018. Guests enjoyed breakfast, prayer, music and a special recognition of NAACP honorees.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
EMERGING ARTISTS: Exhibiting artists, (from left), Sarah Hunter and Gary Henzler, join committee member, Cheryl Kirsch, for a photo during the opening reception for 'Contemporaries', an exhibit featuring 16 local artists, presented by the Greensburg Art Center, Dan Overdorff and Head Keeper Tapas Bar and sponsored in part by the Headkeeper Tapas Bar and Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018. The exhibits will run concurrently at the Greensburg Art Center and Headkeeper Tapas Bar through April 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
EMERGING ARTISTS: Exhibiting artists, (from left), Melissa Reed and Lance Davis, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Contemporaries', an exhibit featuring 16 local artists, presented by the Greensburg Art Center, Dan Overdorff and Head Keeper Tapas Bar and sponsored in part by the Headkeeper Tapas Bar and Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018. The exhibits will run concurrently at the Greensburg Art Center and Headkeeper Tapas Bar through April 22, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
“Something's bound to happen when you pray.”

That was the theme of the annual Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast, held March 10 at the Bishop Connare Center in Unity.

Honorees at the event were a venerable group of branch members, ages 80 to 95.

Guest speaker was Pastor Luann Johnson of Shiloh Ministries Outreach Center in Jeannette. The pastor was accompanied by her church's praise team.

Among organizers were branch president Ruth Tolbert and religious affairs chairperson Adrienne Russell.

— Shirley McMarlin

