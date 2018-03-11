Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Taste of Westmoreland returns after hiatus

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), Gary Moidel, Karen Chobirko, event chair, and Irene Rothschild, gather for a photo at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Gary Moidel, Karen Chobirko, event chair, and Irene Rothschild, gather for a photo at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Bob Slone and Gino Peluso pose for a photo, at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bob Slone and Gino Peluso pose for a photo, at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Rick Moore and Michelle Wagner sample the food at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rick Moore and Michelle Wagner sample the food at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Valerie Baker samples the food at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Valerie Baker samples the food at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Lisa Vought and Jeff Dettling, sample desserts at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lisa Vought and Jeff Dettling, sample desserts at the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Sue Nowicki and Karen Smith, pose for a photo with their plates of food samples, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sue Nowicki and Karen Smith, pose for a photo with their plates of food samples, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Kevin Miscik joins Michele Bononi for a photo, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kevin Miscik joins Michele Bononi for a photo, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Michael and Chrissy Cerilli, who have attended every Taste of Westmoreland, pose for a photo, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael and Chrissy Cerilli, who have attended every Taste of Westmoreland, pose for a photo, during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
(from left), Sarah Gaffney, Dale Glessner, Kelli Glessner and Ryan Gaffney, enjoy food samplings during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sarah Gaffney, Dale Glessner, Kelli Glessner and Ryan Gaffney, enjoy food samplings during the 25th Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 10, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Taste of Westmoreland took up in 2018 right where it left off in 2016, offering foodies everything from soup to nuts (literally — Texas Roadhouse served cups of peanuts) and everything in between.

Still the area's premiere food tasting event, the revived event took place March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, after a year's hiatus in which host Congregation Emanu-El Israel of Greensburg took care of the business of replacing retiring Rabbi Sara Perman with new Rabbi Stacy Petersohn.

Taking over from long-time organizer Teri Katzman was new chairwoman Karen Chobirko, with assistance from Gary Moidel,Irene Rothschild and a troop of other willing volunteers who more than proved that the event remains in good hands.

An eclectic array of food purveyors covered the county, from Foggy Mountain Restaurant and Lodge in Stahlstown to Atria's in Irwin. Several were new to the event, including the new Greensburg location of Prantl's Bakery and The Dapper Doughnut, recently opened in Hunker.

Sampling the fare were Michael and Chrissy Cerilli of Greensburg, who've attended Taste of Westmoreland in each of the 25 years it's been held.

"Mike's a great eater," said the couple's friend Eric Bononi, who was there with wifeMichele.

Joining them for a brief convo was Kevin Miscik, who said, "I'll diet on Monday."

Also seen: Richard Virshup, David Virshup, Phil and Gladys Light, Ed and Sue Meadows, Debra Nicholson, Eric Peterson, Gino Peluso andBarbara Klucinec, Bob andMarion Slone, Todd Stevenson, Dominic D'Amico, Erik and Stephanie Heyl, Justin and Andrea Van Estenberg and John Swartz.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me