Out & About: Taste of Westmoreland returns after hiatus

Taste of Westmoreland took up in 2018 right where it left off in 2016, offering foodies everything from soup to nuts (literally — Texas Roadhouse served cups of peanuts) and everything in between.

Still the area's premiere food tasting event, the revived event took place March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, after a year's hiatus in which host Congregation Emanu-El Israel of Greensburg took care of the business of replacing retiring Rabbi Sara Perman with new Rabbi Stacy Petersohn.

Taking over from long-time organizer Teri Katzman was new chairwoman Karen Chobirko, with assistance from Gary Moidel,Irene Rothschild and a troop of other willing volunteers who more than proved that the event remains in good hands.

An eclectic array of food purveyors covered the county, from Foggy Mountain Restaurant and Lodge in Stahlstown to Atria's in Irwin. Several were new to the event, including the new Greensburg location of Prantl's Bakery and The Dapper Doughnut, recently opened in Hunker.

Sampling the fare were Michael and Chrissy Cerilli of Greensburg, who've attended Taste of Westmoreland in each of the 25 years it's been held.

"Mike's a great eater," said the couple's friend Eric Bononi, who was there with wifeMichele.

Joining them for a brief convo was Kevin Miscik, who said, "I'll diet on Monday."

Also seen: Richard Virshup, David Virshup, Phil and Gladys Light, Ed and Sue Meadows, Debra Nicholson, Eric Peterson, Gino Peluso andBarbara Klucinec, Bob andMarion Slone, Todd Stevenson, Dominic D'Amico, Erik and Stephanie Heyl, Justin and Andrea Van Estenberg and John Swartz.

