Irwin's Lamp Theatre celebrates the Spirit of Ireland Gala

While planning their third annual gala, supporters of the Lamp Theatre in Irwin were skeptical about having it on St. Patrick's Day. Would people have other celebrations going on and skip it?

“Then we said, ‘there's a built-in theme,” theater manager John Cassandra said, and it was full speed ahead with the Spirit of Ireland Gala on March 17 at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.

The luck of the Irish held, and about 250 green-clad attendees filled a banquet room decked with shamrocks and other emerald-hued embellishments.

Gala committee member Denise Caralli spied many theater regulars in the crowd, along with friends, family members, community supporters and a dedicated cadre of volunteers.

“The volunteers are so important,” she said. “If not for volunteers, the Lamp would not be.”

In a pre-dinner welcome, board President John Gdula said that attendance last year at the Lamp topped 20,000.

Post-dinner entertainment gave a peek at the quality entertainment the theater provides (while also giving a nod to the holiday), with accordionist Pat Septak, bagpiper Matthew Hommel, vocalist (and theater manager) Bill Elder and Irish tap dancers Madelynne Caralli and Samantha McGowen. Emcees were Megan Yunn and Bud Geissler.

Seen: Jim and Shari Halfhill, Mary Benko, Chris Cassandra, Mike Caralli, Larry Cole, Don and Laura Albensi, Bill and Beverly Scalise, Larry Albensi, Tony andRenata Marino, Bruce andChris Parfitt, Marty Adams, John andKaren Luffe, Paul Vargo, Rebecca Bradley, Richard andLinda Novak, Al andShelley Bouvy, Amy Novak, Bruno and Gina Mediate, Bonnie Gillen, Pat McManus and Michelle Taylor McManus and Irwin MayorWilliam Hawley with Tracy Hawley.

To see what's happening at the Lamp, visit lamptheatre.org.

