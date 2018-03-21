Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 'All that Jazz' rocks Greensburg Art Center

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
From left: Paul and Monica Barr, Audrey Skergan and Joe Lastik, all of Greensburg, enjoy the jazz music.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Paul and Monica Barr, Audrey Skergan and Joe Lastik, all of Greensburg, enjoy the jazz music.
From left: Jazz musician, Lou Stellute, sax; Joe DeFazio, piano; Jason Hollar, bass; Dave Jamison, drums, and Nina DeFazio, vocals, provided guests with an afternoon of easy listening jazz during a March 18 'All that Jazz' concert in the Greensburg Art Center.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Jazz musician, Lou Stellute, sax; Joe DeFazio, piano; Jason Hollar, bass; Dave Jamison, drums, and Nina DeFazio, vocals, provided guests with an afternoon of easy listening jazz during a March 18 'All that Jazz' concert in the Greensburg Art Center.
From left: Greensburgers Bardo Galloro, Susie George and Bunny Marker enjoy the concert.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Greensburgers Bardo Galloro, Susie George and Bunny Marker enjoy the concert.
Joe and Susan Marotta of Greensburg pose for a photo prior to the concert.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Joe and Susan Marotta of Greensburg pose for a photo prior to the concert.
Greensburg Art Center secretary and education committee member Shirleah Kelly joins Fran Lynch of Greensburg for the afternoon of light jazz.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Greensburg Art Center secretary and education committee member Shirleah Kelly joins Fran Lynch of Greensburg for the afternoon of light jazz.
Laura DeFazio of Pittsburgh (center) holds a surprise boquet of flowers for her mom, jazz vocalist Nina DeFazio, at the 'All That Jazz' concert with friends Aleksandra Prokic of Pittsburgh (left) and Oseremen Okodogbe of Nigeria, on March 18 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Laura DeFazio of Pittsburgh (center) holds a surprise boquet of flowers for her mom, jazz vocalist Nina DeFazio, at the 'All That Jazz' concert with friends Aleksandra Prokic of Pittsburgh (left) and Oseremen Okodogbe of Nigeria, on March 18 in the Greensburg Art Center.
Vocalist Nina DeFazio dedicates a song to her daughter during the concert.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Vocalist Nina DeFazio dedicates a song to her daughter during the concert.
Janet McNell of Greensburg shows appreciation for the performance.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Janet McNell of Greensburg shows appreciation for the performance.
From left: Greensburg Art Center president Renie Pollock with her husband Don Pollock and Gary Mentch, both committee members, at the center's 'All That Jazz' concert on March 18.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Greensburg Art Center president Renie Pollock with her husband Don Pollock and Gary Mentch, both committee members, at the center's 'All That Jazz' concert on March 18.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Greensburg Art Center was swingin' and swayin' on March 18 with an easy listening-style All That Jazz concert.

Playing against the backdrop of the current “Contemporaries” exhibit were pianist Joe DeFazio, bassist Jason Hollar, vocalist Nina DeFazio, drummer Dave Jamison and special guest saxophonist Lou Stellute.

Laura DeFazio came from Pittsburgh to hear her mom Nina sing, and to offer her a surprise bouquet of flowers.

The crowd was elbow-to-elbow in the gallery, and a groovy time was had by all.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me