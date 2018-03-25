Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual dinner

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(left) David Gehlman, LVCC board member, Scott Haines, LVCC interim executive director, and Jim Faccenda, LVCC board president, gather during the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner held at the Ramada in Ligonier on Thursday evening, March 22, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Joyce McIntire, LVCC vice president, and Amber Carney, LVCC executive assistant, welcome arriving guests and sell 50/50 tickets.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Brianna Tomack, president, Latrobe Chamber of Commerce, Bill Stablein, Fort Ligonier Days Inc., Annie Urban, executive director, Fort Ligonier, Vic Smith, LVCC board member, and co-chair, Fort Ligonier Days committee, gather for a photo prior to dinner.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Community members, Diana Campbell, and Cheryl McMullen, join Eileen Plummer, Seven Springs, for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Brenda Shaffer, co-owner, My Honey Bee, David Byers, Excela Health, and wife, Beth Byers, and Erica Shaffer, co-owner, My Honey Bee, gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Jack Fry, community member and Arlene Lowry, LVCC board member pose for photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
These days, all eyes in Ligonier are on the Diamond renovation project — but there's still plenty more going on.

Attendees at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, held March 22 in the Ramada Ligonier, also had a chance to look back over other business of the past year and ahead to what else is coming up around the picturesque borough.

The evening also provided attendees the chance to get acquainted with the chamber's new interim executive director, Scott Haines, and to catch up with chamber members, friends and neighbors.

— Shirley McMarlin

