Out & About

Out & About: Black Tie, Baby! event benefits maternity center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(left) Marion (Mud) Kluska and wife Phyllis Kluska, committee member, join Jennifer Miele, vice president of marketing and communications, Excela Health , and husband, Dr. Jason Cinti for a photo during the Black Tie Baby! A Casino Night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center held at the Greensburg Country Club Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Special guest and event emcee, Jim Krenn, joins JoAnn Eberhardt of Greensburg for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Ron Eberhardt, foundation board member and event co-chair, Evelyn Merriman, Westmoreland/Frick Foundation advancement co-ordinator, Paul Mongell, event co-chair, and Wendy Reynolds, clinical director, gather at the Black Tie Baby! A Casino Night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Bill Dymond, and wife, Phil Dymond, vice president Latrobe Hospital Foundation, join Al Novak, vice president and chief development officer for a photo during the Black Tie Baby Casino Night event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Al Novak, vice president and chief development officer and wife, Sally Anne, committe member pose for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Ron and Susan Ott gather with Joan Stairs, event committee member and Jess Stairs, board member.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) George Shaner, Helen Burns, chief nursing officer, Excela Health, and Michael Philopena, gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Dr. Jon Nolfi and Missy Dishong pose for a photo during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Ray Charley, foundation chair and wife, Kate.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Victoria Cochran, with ArTech Group LLC, joins fiance, Ryan Glitsky of Acme for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Sharon and Bob Rogalski, cheif executive officer, Excela Health.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Angelo Martini Jr., chief operating officer, A. Martini & Company, joins Nikole Lopretto for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) A. Martini & Company, Mike Yohe, estimating manager, Mike Larson-Edwards, project manager, Zachary Roberts, project manager, and George Germany, project manager, gather during the Black Tie Baby! A Casino Night.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Committee members, Michelle Bauer, RN BSN, and Danica Beneccio RN BSN, sell 50/50 tickets.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Guests Ron and Jaime Englehart pose for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
It might be the only event around with the dress code in its name: Black Tie, Baby!

The Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation hosted its annual casino night March 24 in the Greensburg Country Club, with the take going to the Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Though the dress was black tie, the decor was a reminder of the precious little ones who benefit from attendees' largess — pretty pink and baby blue tables and chairs wrapped up in bows.

During the pre-dinner program, event co-chairman Ron Eberhardt said he hoped everyone was feeling like a high roller, with an appropriately big wad of cash to spend on the table games. Eberhardt shared chairman duties with Paul Mongell .

The grand prizes were definitely worth shelling out a few bucks for: first prize: an all-expenses-paid, four-night trip to Las Vegas; second: a week's accommodations at the Vidanta Puerto Vallarta resort in Mexico; and third: a one-year family membership to the country club.

Emcees for the night were Excela's own Jennifer Miele , television newsman Andrew Stockey and comedian Jim Krenn . Wowing the crowd with feats of magic and illusion was magician Lee Terbosic , back for the second year in a row.

Seen in the packed house: Excela Health CEO Bob Rogalski withSharon, Albert and Sally Anne Novak, Helen Burns, Wendy Reynolds, Evelyn Merriman, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, Joanne Kost, Jess andJoan Stairs, Scott andErin Koscho, Angelo Martini Jr. and Nicole Lopretto, Joann Eberhardt, Dr. Jason Cinti, Phyllis Bertok andRich Lopretto, Linda Assard andEric andMichelle Bononi.

Also,Matthew and Jessica Brown, Bryan andHeather Clement, Pat Condo andJan Taylor-Condo, John and Linda Dickson, Bill andPhil Dymond, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, Mark andKaaren Tintori, David Volpe, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Richard andNikki Heilbling and Dr. James Nolfi and Melissa Dishong.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

