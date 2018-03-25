Out & About: Black Tie, Baby! event benefits maternity center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be the only event around with the dress code in its name: Black Tie, Baby!

The Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation hosted its annual casino night March 24 in the Greensburg Country Club, with the take going to the Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Though the dress was black tie, the decor was a reminder of the precious little ones who benefit from attendees' largess — pretty pink and baby blue tables and chairs wrapped up in bows.

During the pre-dinner program, event co-chairman Ron Eberhardt said he hoped everyone was feeling like a high roller, with an appropriately big wad of cash to spend on the table games. Eberhardt shared chairman duties with Paul Mongell .

The grand prizes were definitely worth shelling out a few bucks for: first prize: an all-expenses-paid, four-night trip to Las Vegas; second: a week's accommodations at the Vidanta Puerto Vallarta resort in Mexico; and third: a one-year family membership to the country club.

Emcees for the night were Excela's own Jennifer Miele , television newsman Andrew Stockey and comedian Jim Krenn . Wowing the crowd with feats of magic and illusion was magician Lee Terbosic , back for the second year in a row.

Seen in the packed house: Excela Health CEO Bob Rogalski withSharon, Albert and Sally Anne Novak, Helen Burns, Wendy Reynolds, Evelyn Merriman, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, Joanne Kost, Jess andJoan Stairs, Scott andErin Koscho, Angelo Martini Jr. and Nicole Lopretto, Joann Eberhardt, Dr. Jason Cinti, Phyllis Bertok andRich Lopretto, Linda Assard andEric andMichelle Bononi.

Also,Matthew and Jessica Brown, Bryan andHeather Clement, Pat Condo andJan Taylor-Condo, John and Linda Dickson, Bill andPhil Dymond, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, Mark andKaaren Tintori, David Volpe, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Richard andNikki Heilbling and Dr. James Nolfi and Melissa Dishong.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.