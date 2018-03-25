Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Seton Hill's sisters host Sounds of Charity

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

You have to hand it to the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill — they sure know how to throw a party.

Witness the success of their music and dancing extravaganza, Sounds of Charity, back for its 10th year March 24 in the McKenna Center at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

Proving the lasting appeal of big band music, an all-ages crowd took to the dance floor as the Wally Gingers Orchestra began to play.

Beforehand, Seton Hill student dancers warmed up the crowd with a lively, swing-style routine; and Una Voce, the university chamber choir, entertained during intermission. Karen Martin provided music for the cocktail hour.

In charge of putting the evening together were Sister Louise Grundich and Terri Murphy, with a large cast of volunteer helpers. Radio host and Seton Hill alumna Lora Kay played emcee.

Seen among the crowd was Maggie Cloonan, this year's grand marshal of the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade, in the company of Colleen Bowers, Mary Lou Conroy and Eileen Curran.

Also seen: Bishop Edward Malesic, Monsignor Raymond Riffle, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, John andMalinda Sherid, John andNatalie Debich, Jim and Linda Obman, Chet andKathy Ostrowski, Bob andDeborah Engel, Andrew andCasey Bowser, Chuck andJane Strittmatter, Lawrence andConstance Manypenny, Dr. John and Nancy Weir, Margaret DiVirgilio and Sisters Vivian Linkhauer, Susan Yochum andCatherine Meinert.

(from left), Terri Murphy and Sister Louise Grundish join mistress of ceremonies, Lora Kay, for a photo during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Seton Hill University student dancers, perform during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bishop Edward C. Malesic, Diocese of Greensburg, joins Sister Catherine Meinert, Provincial Superior, and Sister Susan Yochum, Provost, Seton Hill University, for a photo during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rev. Wayne Sautter, and Ellen, dance to the music of the Wally Gingers Orchestra, during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Madyson Dyer and Scott Becker, dance to the music of the Wally Gingers Orchestra, during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John and Malinda Sherid pose for a photo, during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John and Nancy Weir, join Joanna and Richard Stiillwagon for a photo, during the 10th annual Sounds of Charity, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, held at Seton Hill University on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
