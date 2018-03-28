Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Everyone gets a hand at SummerSounds appreciation party

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
From left: SummerSounds board member Dick McCormick, Greensburg Mayor Rob Bell, SummerSounds board chairman Gene James and board member Michael Stewart II at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: SummerSounds board member Dick McCormick, Greensburg Mayor Rob Bell, SummerSounds board chairman Gene James and board member Michael Stewart II at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Terral Schneider, Joe Emerick, Rudy Kolencik and Rick Martz at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Terral Schneider, Joe Emerick, Rudy Kolencik and Rick Martz at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Debby Gretz, Rachel Lloyd and Pat Erdelsky at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Debby Gretz, Rachel Lloyd and Pat Erdelsky at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kristin Ecker, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, and Caleb Crousey, The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kristin Ecker, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, and Caleb Crousey, The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Gene Gordon and Joe Erdelsky with volunteer coordinator Janet McNeel at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: SummerSounds volunteers Gene Gordon and Joe Erdelsky with volunteer coordinator Janet McNeel at the SummerSounds volunteer/sponsor appreciation party, March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.

Updated 7 hours ago

There was applause aplenty at the annual SummerSounds Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Evening.

Everybody got a hand, because everyone present was instrumental in making Greensburg's free summer concert series a success, said co-founder Gene James.

The party was held March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.

“Say thank you to each other, because we're all in this together,” James said. “(SummerSounds) is remarkable for the quality of the music, and even more so because the staff and volunteers donate their time and the community donates the funds.”

The biggest hand went to James himself, who was treated to a standing ovation for steering the series, which will begin its 19th season on June 1 in St. Clair Park.

Co-founder Dick McCormick then announced the 2018 lineup, promising new acts and old favorites, along with the tribute bands local listeners like so well. For information, go to summersounds.com.

Dave Koynock sang and his wife Joni Brown provided cookies and flowers to complement the balloon and colored light decor. Westmoreland County controller Jeff Balzer was inspired to jump up and sing “Mustang Sally” with Koynock.

Also seen: Janet James, Janet andDick McNeel, Chuck andJeanne Kaylor, Karen and Jim Steeley, Rod Booker, Neal andAmy Dana, Jim andMary Lou Silvis, Bob Charley, Brian McCall, Karl Eisaman, Steve andWendy Edson, Barbara Tucci, Joe andPat Erdelsky, Debby Gretz, Pete andChris Flanigan, Connie Schutrick and Greensburg MayorRob Bell.

— Shirley McMarlin

Related Content
SummerSounds concerts bring more than music to Greensburg
Steady growth has been a hallmark of SummerSounds, Greensburg's free summer concert series now approaching the start of its 19th season on June 1. Attendance in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me