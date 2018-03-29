Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: 'Art for Recovery' show shares stories of hope, transformation

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Toni Antonucci, director of development for Mental Health America of Westmoreland County, joins her son, Demetre Josebeck, artist and exhibit curator, at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Brian Kephart, executive clinical director at Strive Health; Tim Phillips, director of the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, and event sponsor Barbara Ferrier at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Exhibiting artist Alan Miller and friends Justice Conder and R.J. Gallik at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Musical entertainer Steve Gleisner with Ryan Morrison and Sarah Robison at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist Madeline Swiger with Dylan Wanner at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Beth Jamison, Marcia Linden and Lori Paul at the second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show, held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The second annual Art for Recovery and Transformation show was held March 28 at Strive Health of Greensburg.

Co-sponsored by Strive Health, Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force and Barbara Ferrier, the exhibition featured pieces in various media created by area artists in recovery from substance use. Artists were on hand to share their stories of hope and recovery, and to talk about their artistic processes

“Art is a communicative platform that allows anybody and everybody to express themselves inspired by one's true self — without harmful external substances,” says curator Demetre Josebeck.

— Shirley McMarlin

