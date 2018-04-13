Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Party kicks off Art in the Alley project

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, April 13, 2018, 3:21 p.m.

There's so much art being made in Greensburg these days that it's even spilling out into the alleys — one alley in particular.

The alley adjacent to the Palace Theatre's courtyard is alive with vibrant artwork as the site of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project.

A launch party for the project was held April 12 at the Palace.

Guests were those who have supported the project, which was created to give exposure to emerging artists in the trust's Incubator for the Arts program, to create another destination spot in Greensburg's growing downtown cultural district and to improve and enhance the local artistic climate.

Recognized as a major supporter was the Second Chance Fund, which was created by Malinda and John Sherid in memory of Malinda's daughter, the late Kimberly Cecchini, victim of a 2001 car accident.

Created in 2006 through the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, the fund has raised monies with an annual walk to donate to local nonprofits.

Kelli Brisbane, the trust's special events coordinator and assistant to President Michael Langer, was lauded for spearheading the project.

After a round of speeches and recognitions, the Stage Right Sensations danced down the alley, giving way to dancers from the Susan Yadamec Dance Company, who interpreted “I Hope You Dance,” Kimberly Cecchini's favorite song.

Josh Corcoran and Jared Stillman then entertained in the theater's intermission suite.

Seen: Vince Quatrini, Adam Quatrini andCarolina Velez, Dennis andKathy Rafferty, Phil Koch, Caleb Crousey, Barbara Ferrier, Karl andCarmen Eisaman, Vonnie Goldsborough, Chad Amond, Peg Colosimo, Kevin Miscik, Gary Pratt, Terry Graft, Dan and Sarah Overdorff, Pamela Cooper, Kyle Brooks, Tara Gandy, Scott and Kim Avolio, Mark Lizotte, Carol Lizotte, Sean Blair and Sue Trout.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

From left: Kelli Brisbane, Malinda Sherid and Michael Langer pose near an Art in the Alley piece, during a launch party for the public art project hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust on April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Kelli Brisbane, Malinda Sherid and Michael Langer pose near an Art in the Alley piece, during a launch party for the public art project hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust on April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Artists Sean Blair (left) and Dan Overdorff pose with Sarah Overdorff at a launch party for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artists Sean Blair (left) and Dan Overdorff pose with Sarah Overdorff at a launch party for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Natalie Debich takes a photo of some of the art during a reception for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Natalie Debich takes a photo of some of the art during a reception for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Mark Lizotte poses with his mother, Carol Lizotte, in front of a piece he created for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during a launch party held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mark Lizotte poses with his mother, Carol Lizotte, in front of a piece he created for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during a launch party held April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Peg Colosimo spreads her wings with an artwork that is part of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during a launch party on April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Peg Colosimo spreads her wings with an artwork that is part of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during a launch party on April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
From left: Adam Quatrini, Vince Quatrini and Dennis Rafferty with a photo of the feet of the late Kimberly Cecchini, during a reception for the launch of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held at April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensbur.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Adam Quatrini, Vince Quatrini and Dennis Rafferty with a photo of the feet of the late Kimberly Cecchini, during a reception for the launch of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held at April 12 at the Palace Theatre in Greensbur.
Kyle Brooks and his mother, artist Pamela Cooper, beneath Cooper's painting that is part of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during an April 12 reception at the Palace Theatre in Greensbur.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kyle Brooks and his mother, artist Pamela Cooper, beneath Cooper's painting that is part of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during an April 12 reception at the Palace Theatre in Greensbur.
Some of the art viewed during a reception hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust for the launch of its Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Some of the art viewed during a reception hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust for the launch of its Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Dancers with the Susan Yadamec Dance Company performed during an April 12 reception for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project in downtown Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dancers with the Susan Yadamec Dance Company performed during an April 12 reception for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project in downtown Greensburg.
Guests watch Malinda Sherid and Kelli Brisbane (holding scissors) cut a ribbon to launch the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during an April 12 reception at the nearby Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests watch Malinda Sherid and Kelli Brisbane (holding scissors) cut a ribbon to launch the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, during an April 12 reception at the nearby Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce director of membership services Leyla Pilon-Sinclair and Chad Amond, chamber president and CEO, at the launch of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the nearby Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce director of membership services Leyla Pilon-Sinclair and Chad Amond, chamber president and CEO, at the launch of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project, held April 12 at the nearby Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
