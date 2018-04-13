Out & About: Party kicks off Art in the Alley project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's so much art being made in Greensburg these days that it's even spilling out into the alleys — one alley in particular.

The alley adjacent to the Palace Theatre's courtyard is alive with vibrant artwork as the site of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Art in the Alley project.

A launch party for the project was held April 12 at the Palace.

Guests were those who have supported the project, which was created to give exposure to emerging artists in the trust's Incubator for the Arts program, to create another destination spot in Greensburg's growing downtown cultural district and to improve and enhance the local artistic climate.

Recognized as a major supporter was the Second Chance Fund, which was created by Malinda and John Sherid in memory of Malinda's daughter, the late Kimberly Cecchini, victim of a 2001 car accident.

Created in 2006 through the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, the fund has raised monies with an annual walk to donate to local nonprofits.

Kelli Brisbane, the trust's special events coordinator and assistant to President Michael Langer, was lauded for spearheading the project.

After a round of speeches and recognitions, the Stage Right Sensations danced down the alley, giving way to dancers from the Susan Yadamec Dance Company, who interpreted “I Hope You Dance,” Kimberly Cecchini's favorite song.

Josh Corcoran and Jared Stillman then entertained in the theater's intermission suite.

Seen: Vince Quatrini, Adam Quatrini andCarolina Velez, Dennis andKathy Rafferty, Phil Koch, Caleb Crousey, Barbara Ferrier, Karl andCarmen Eisaman, Vonnie Goldsborough, Chad Amond, Peg Colosimo, Kevin Miscik, Gary Pratt, Terry Graft, Dan and Sarah Overdorff, Pamela Cooper, Kyle Brooks, Tara Gandy, Scott and Kim Avolio, Mark Lizotte, Carol Lizotte, Sean Blair and Sue Trout.

