Out & About

Out & About: Art on Tap stares down Friday the 13th

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Jen Albright, Mandy Holt, Pam Ferguson and Wendy Hager, gather for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jen Albright, Mandy Holt, Pam Ferguson and Wendy Hager, gather for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
(from left), Bill Prohaska and Tracy Marschik, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bill Prohaska and Tracy Marschik, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
(from left), Kary and Josh Milan and Newton, representing Milanscape, the Art on Tap sponsor, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kary and Josh Milan and Newton, representing Milanscape, the Art on Tap sponsor, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
(from left), Karen Jurkovic and Sherry Anderson, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Karen Jurkovic and Sherry Anderson, pose for a photo during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Jim O'Brien provides musical entertainment during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jim O'Brien provides musical entertainment during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
(from left), Featured jewelry designer, Merriann Grant, owner of Zippity Doodads, talks about jewelry making with Maria and Jon Cavalier, during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Featured jewelry designer, Merriann Grant, owner of Zippity Doodads, talks about jewelry making with Maria and Jon Cavalier, during the monthly Art on Tap happy hour, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Friday evening, April 13,2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

Friday the 13th isn't unlucky if there's a happy hour involved.

The monthly Art on Tap gathering took place on that ominous April date in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

To keep the heebie-jeebies away, there was music by Jim O'Brien, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and beer from All Saints Brewing Co..

April sponsor was Milanscape, a Greensburg landscape architecture firm owned by Josh Milan, and the featured organization was Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

Featured artist in the museum shop was jewelry designer Merriann Grant of Zippity Doodads.

— Shirley McMarlin

