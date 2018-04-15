Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Pistols & Purses Bash benefits Westmoreland Community Action

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
(left) Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO, Westmoreland Community Action, Terry Roberts, administrative assistant, Westmoreland Community Action and event chair, Terry Roberts, board secretary, Westmoreland Community Action, and Barry Gaetano, president, Westmoreland Community Action, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Community Action 3rd Annual Pistols and Purses Bash, held Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at Youngwood Fire Hall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Volunteers, Tammy Dietrich and Jen Carey, both area managers for Headstart, sell chance tickets during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Friends, Shannon Krause of Herminie, and Jenni Harrity of Irwin, gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Scott Sistek, WCA board member, and Amanda McDivitt, WCA planning specialist sell 50/50 tickets.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Jamie Graham of Connellsville, Jamie Stuart of Connellsville, and Kerry Metz of Charleroi, gather for a photo.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Volunteer Youngwood firemen, Jarred Laskey and Tim Vastell serve guests during the Westmoreland Community Action 3rd Annual Pistols and Purses Bash, held Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at the Youngwood Fire Hall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Wild Bill Laczko of Acme and Lisa Sieria of Hunker pose for a photo during the Westmoreland Community Action 3rd Annual Pistols and Purses Bash held Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at Youngwood Fire Hall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Rhett Butler, REC Gunworks partner, and Eric Colt, REC Gunworks owner, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland Community Action 3rd Annual Pistols and Purses Bash, held Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at Youngwood Fire Hall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Vicki Rough of Greensburg wins a conceal and carry Jessie James purse during the Westmoreland Community Action 3rd Annual Pistols and Purses Bash, held Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at the Youngwood Fire Hall.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Some things just go together: socks and shoes, hats and coats, pistols and purses.

Wait, what?

Yes, Westmoreland Community Action paired handbags and handguns for its second Pistols & Purses Bash, held April 14 in the Youngwood Fire Hall.

The organization started offering a purse bash a few years back, which drew a lot of interest, said CEO Tay Waltenbaugh. But there actually were a number of people asking for firearms to be added to the mix.

The combination drew a sellout crowd of 500.

In regard to current debates about the possession of firearms, Waltenbaugh said, the pistols part of the bash is organized by and for serious, responsible sportsmen and women. Representatives of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office were on hand for permits and background checks, and winners received instructions on picking up prizes at a later date from the dealer, REC Gunworks, owned by the appropriately named Eric Colt.

The purses were just as smokin' hot as the pistols.

Receiving kudos from her coworkers for being a one-woman event committee was WCA executive assistant Jennifer Kemerer.

Seen: Barry Gaetano, Terry Roberts, Amanda McDivitt, Scott Sistek, Steve Limani, Dave andAmy Whalen, Jeff and Darlene Patrick, Jake Gibas, Heather Patrick, Brandon andAlicia Bickerstaff, Dan and Janet Hufton, Kenny andSheri Kern, Nicole Stillwagon, Kylie Kern, Penny Rodgers, Sandy Zufall, Michael Powell, Jake Johnson, Marijean Brown Hood, Corrie Ebbitt, Kim Safley andDoug and Carin Ferris.

— Shirley McMarlin

