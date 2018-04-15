Out & About: Pistols & Purses Bash benefits Westmoreland Community Action

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some things just go together: socks and shoes, hats and coats, pistols and purses.

Wait, what?

Yes, Westmoreland Community Action paired handbags and handguns for its second Pistols & Purses Bash, held April 14 in the Youngwood Fire Hall.

The organization started offering a purse bash a few years back, which drew a lot of interest, said CEO Tay Waltenbaugh. But there actually were a number of people asking for firearms to be added to the mix.

The combination drew a sellout crowd of 500.

In regard to current debates about the possession of firearms, Waltenbaugh said, the pistols part of the bash is organized by and for serious, responsible sportsmen and women. Representatives of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office were on hand for permits and background checks, and winners received instructions on picking up prizes at a later date from the dealer, REC Gunworks, owned by the appropriately named Eric Colt.

The purses were just as smokin' hot as the pistols.

Receiving kudos from her coworkers for being a one-woman event committee was WCA executive assistant Jennifer Kemerer.

Seen: Barry Gaetano, Terry Roberts, Amanda McDivitt, Scott Sistek, Steve Limani, Dave andAmy Whalen, Jeff and Darlene Patrick, Jake Gibas, Heather Patrick, Brandon andAlicia Bickerstaff, Dan and Janet Hufton, Kenny andSheri Kern, Nicole Stillwagon, Kylie Kern, Penny Rodgers, Sandy Zufall, Michael Powell, Jake Johnson, Marijean Brown Hood, Corrie Ebbitt, Kim Safley andDoug and Carin Ferris.