Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Strength, courage cornerstones of Jill Biden's message at YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh gala

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

In the darkest times of her life, the most courageous thing Dr. Jill Biden learned was to lean on others.

One of those periods was when her son Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III was battling brain cancer.

"I know that darkness," said Biden, wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. "For over a year I watched my brave, strong, funny, bright, young son endure chemotherapy and operation after operation, but I never gave up hope. ... As a mother, you can't. I had to be strong for my children and my husband Joe, but most of all my son Beau. In the middle of it all, he was strong for all of us. Every day, I put one foot in front of the other. I found out what matters most in life is how well you walk through the fire. We often don't know what's behind someone's smile and how much they need our strength. We lead by what we do, not what we say. In the darkest times of my life, I learned the most courageous thing we can do is lean on each other."

That was one message of her keynote speech at the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversary gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. The evening celebrated the organization's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh has been a leader in developing educational opportunities for women, challenging civil rights issues and providing services that allow women to create a fulfilling life.

"We are delighted to have Jill Biden here because of her history of empowering women," said past YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh board president Peggy Harris. "With her visibility and work in empowering women, she truly represents the YWCA's mission."

LaJuana Fuller, president, board of directors, YWCA Greater Pittsburgh said "having Jill Biden here validates the work we do and shows it's important."

The YWCA's programs serve more than 700,000 women, children and families every year.

"It's almost indescribable having Jill Biden here," said Magdeline Jensen, chief executive officer, YWCA Greater Pittsburgh. "She emphasizes what the YWCA stands for."

Biden is more than the wife of a former vice president. She is a mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator (she has a doctorate in education and two master's degrees), a proud military mom and an active member in her community. Jill and Joe Biden launched the Biden Foundation, a commitment to strengthening the middle class, protecting women and children against violence and supporting community colleges and military families. Jill Biden applauded the service of a table of special guests — female military members and their families. One of the first efforts of the YWCA was helping families of Civil War veterans.

"We spent a lot of time as a family at a YWCA in Delaware at swimming lessons and exercise classes," said Biden to the nearly 500 guests and added she is originally from Philadelphia, and is a Flyers fan. "That made a difference in our lives. The women in this room inspire us to keep doing the work. I believe communities like Pittsburgh are leading the way. You are constructing a better future."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Dr. Jill Biden, (left) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Peggy Harris, a past board president for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Dr. Jill Biden, (left) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Peggy Harris, a past board president for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Jill Biden, (right) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, autographs a book after her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Dr. Jill Biden, (right) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, autographs a book after her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh celebrated it's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. Volunteers wore historical costumes depicting significant periods of the organizations history.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh celebrated it's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. Volunteers wore historical costumes depicting significant periods of the organizations history.
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, accepts a gift from a representative (left) of Wendell August Forge, a Mercer County company that makes items from recycled aluminum, as a thank you for her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. On the right is Magdeline Jensen, chief executive officer for the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, accepts a gift from a representative (left) of Wendell August Forge, a Mercer County company that makes items from recycled aluminum, as a thank you for her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. On the right is Magdeline Jensen, chief executive officer for the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh.
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, takes a moment to reflect in the VIP reception area prior to her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, takes a moment to reflect in the VIP reception area prior to her keynote speech for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Jill Biden, (left) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
JASON COHN
Dr. Jill Biden, (left) wife of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Magdeline Jensen, chief executive officer for the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh (right) and LaJuanaFuller, president board of directors. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
JASON COHN
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Magdeline Jensen, chief executive officer for the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh (right) and LaJuanaFuller, president board of directors. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Deb Caplan (left) and Betsy Teti. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh, Caplan was on the anniversary committee and Teti was chair of the event.
JASON COHN
Dr. Jill Biden, (center) former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, poses for a photo with Deb Caplan (left) and Betsy Teti. Biden was the keynote speaker for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh's 150th anniversay gala on April 13 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh, Caplan was on the anniversary committee and Teti was chair of the event.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me