Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 2018 Communities of Salt and Light Awards Dinner presented by Catholic Charities

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Recipients of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's 2018 Salt and Light Awards are Alice (left) and Thomas Zaucha, philanthropy; Paul Whalen, humanitarian; and Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, represented by director Tim Phillips, at an April 19 recognition dinner at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Recipients of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's 2018 Salt and Light Awards are Alice (left) and Thomas Zaucha, philanthropy; Paul Whalen, humanitarian; and Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, represented by director Tim Phillips, at an April 19 recognition dinner at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle (left), The Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg; and board president Thomas Gothie at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle (left), The Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg; and board president Thomas Gothie at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Richard and Joanna Stillwagon at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Richard and Joanna Stillwagon at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Zella and Tom Adams at Catholic Charitiesof the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Zella and Tom Adams at Catholic Charitiesof the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
David and Debbie Delisi at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
David and Debbie Delisi at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Ken Shimko and Molly Robb Shimko at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ken Shimko and Molly Robb Shimko at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Rob and Katy Preatzel at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rob and Katy Preatzel at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner on April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Amanda Jeziorski (left), Rachel Coyne and Kristen Kundrod at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Amanda Jeziorski (left), Rachel Coyne and Kristen Kundrod at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg's Salt and Light Awards dinner, held April 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.

Updated 24 hours ago

Extra prayers were said on April 19 before the 2018 Communities of Salt and Light Awards Dinner, when a power outage struck Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon just as final preparations were underway.

The annual dinner is presented by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg.

No need to order pizza for the crowd of 460, as lights and heat came back as guests began to arrive. Kitchen staff carried on with the help of a generator and servers greeted early arrivals with trays of hors d'oeuvres.

It was a good thing, too, as dinner attendance “set an all-time record by a lot,” according to Jerry Zufelt, communications manager for the diocese.

Since 1999, the dinner has raised more than $1 million for Catholic Charities, which assists needy people in the four-county diocese, and recognizes individuals and groups who carry out the work. This year's honors were:

Humanitarian award:Paul Whalen, of St. Paul Parish in Greensburg, whose efforts include initiating the annual Walk for the Poor in Twin Lakes Park.

Philanthropy:Thomas and Alice Zaucha, of St. Thomas Moore University Parish in Indiana, Indiana County, for fundraising, donations and leadership in their parish.

Outstanding Human Services Organization:Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, represented by director Timothy Phillips, for efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

On the guest list: Monsignor Raymond Riffle, Bishop Edward Malesic, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, David andDebbie Delisi, Dr. Ralph andJanet May, Charles andSharon Deluzio, Tay andBrenda Waltenbaugh, Kenneth Shimko andMolly Robb Shimko, Kenny andAudrey Glick, Jeff andStephanie Peterinelli, Bob Chappell, Matt andConnie Shirey, James andAshley Patterson, Heather Rady andBob Turner, Doreen Blandino, Suzanne English and Denny andPam Flynn.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me