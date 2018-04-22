Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About: Ligonier Valley Historical Society hosts its 27th annual Tastes of the Town

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Board members and event co-chairs Phyllis Bertok (left), George Conte, Sarah Wilson and Theresa Gay Rohall, LVHS executive director, at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th Annual Tastes of the Town, held April 19 at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Sarah Hellman, bar manager of Hansley's Pub & Grille, serves a Scotch egg with honey mustard dipping sauce to John Gregorich of Ligonier.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Valerie Hall of Unity and Johnette Boyd of Ligonier at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th Annual Tastes of the Town on April 19 at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Kathy Brown (left) of Ligonier with Todd Stablein of Vail, Colo., and his mother, Pam Stablein of Ligonier.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley Historical Society vice president Rachel Roehrig (left), board member and event chair Glenda Dickson and event co-chair and board president Cindy Purnell at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th Annual Tastes of the Town, held April 19at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Mandy Sirofchuck (left) of Ligonier receives a Prantl's Bakery burnt almond torte from wedding consultant Emma Heagy.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Green Gables Restaurant proprietor Mary Louise Stoughton (left), executive chef Shay McDonald and his wife and guest services and sales manager Carrie McDonald serve guests a Pesto and Boursin Crostini with Truffle Braised Mushrooms.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Frankie Graham (left) and Rebecca Bell, both of Ligonier, sell raffle tickets at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th Annual Tastes of the Town, held April 19 at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Mike Turnberger and Debbie Honkus, both of Ligonier, enjoy the food-tasting.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
The still-snowy slopes of Laurel Mountain Ski Resort provided a scenic backdrop for Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th annual Tastes of the Town, a culinary showcase for area restaurants, bakeries, delis and other food purveyors.

The event was held April 19 in the remodeled lodge of the revived winter sports destination overlooking the Ligonier Valley from the top of Laurel Hill.

The annual food-tasting festival is not just a great party, it's also a fundraiser for educational programs at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, furthering the society's mission of “Keeping Our History Alive.”

One offering creating lots of buzz was the burnt almond torte from Prantl's Bakery, with a new location in Greensburg. The heavenly confection was recently named Pennsylvania's best cake by the Food Network.

— Shirley McMarlin

