Out & About: Ligonier Valley Historical Society hosts its 27th annual Tastes of the Town
Updated 24 hours ago
The still-snowy slopes of Laurel Mountain Ski Resort provided a scenic backdrop for Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 27th annual Tastes of the Town, a culinary showcase for area restaurants, bakeries, delis and other food purveyors.
The event was held April 19 in the remodeled lodge of the revived winter sports destination overlooking the Ligonier Valley from the top of Laurel Hill.
The annual food-tasting festival is not just a great party, it's also a fundraiser for educational programs at Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, furthering the society's mission of “Keeping Our History Alive.”
One offering creating lots of buzz was the burnt almond torte from Prantl's Bakery, with a new location in Greensburg. The heavenly confection was recently named Pennsylvania's best cake by the Food Network.
— Shirley McMarlin