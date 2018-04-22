Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Art on the Vine aids Greensburg Art Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), James Kuhns, Sarah Hunter and Al Kabe, pose for a photo during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Fred Sovyak, Bob Majcher and Don Pollock, pose for a photo during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Loretta Wolfe joins Pat Majcher for a photo, during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ken and Lynn Cutway, pose for a photo, during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Groove Elements band, entertain guests during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Polly O'Hara and Lauren Buches, pose for a photo during Art on the Vine, 'Puttin' on the Ritz', hosted by and held at the Greensburg Art Center on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018. The fundraising event included a silent art auction, food and wine pairings from Greendance Winery, and dessert from Sand Hill Berries.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Boas and top hats were recommended, but not required, for Art on the Vine, the annual fundraiser at the Greensburg Art Center.

The April 21 event featured a silent art auction, six food and wine pairing stations and entertainment by the Pittsburgh-based Groove Elements.

All the fine-feathered ladies and gents in attendance were treated to hand-painted wine glasses and a free photo in the photo booth

Member artists were invited to donate pieces of their work for the auction.

— Shirley McMarlin

