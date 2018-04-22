Out & About: Celebrities dance to aid Animal Friends

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Halfway through the 2018 Dancing With the Celebrities, emcee Candy Valentino said, “It's getting hot in here!”

The dancers were smokin' and the competition was sizzlin' at the annual dance-off to benefit Animal Friends of Westmoreland, the animal rescue organization of which Valentino is founder and president.

Twelve couples took to the Palace Theatre stage on April 21 to strut their stuff before the judges and a raucous crowd.

Judges included ballroom dance instructor John “Juan Fandango” Foley, WTAE news anchor Kelly Sasso and Penn Township Chief of Police (and dance veteran) John Otto. Steve Limani, a Pennsylvania State Police public relations officer, was co-emcee.

When the dust settled, celebrity Mike Lorenz and partner/instructor Laura Johnson salsaed away with a perfect score from the judges.

Taking second were Adam Quatrini and KhrystalGresko with a jive. Third place was the ballroom dance medley of Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Markus Gresko.

In People's Choice voting, first place went to Shelley Iapalucci and Harold Barrett, samba/cha cha mix; second to Lorenz and Johnson; and third toKris Smith and Kaelyn Gresko, fox trot.

Hot on the heels of the winners were competitors Bill Tetkoski and Deana Foley, quick step; Roseann Markoff andDave Wodoslawsky, fox trot; Dr. Brian Hougentogler andDebbi Althoff, East Coast swing; Ashley Clegg andAddison Whetzel, waltz; Josh Milan andSarah Robertson, cha cha;Irvin Shipley andShannon Sloan, cha cha; and Sarah DeWald andAdam Ferri, Charleston.

The evening opened with a routine from “Footloose” by six of the dance pros. It ended with socializing and more dancing in the Palace intermission suite.

Assisting Valentino with event planning and organization were Bethany Morse, Jenna Tarabek and Liz Weaver .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.