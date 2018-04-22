Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Celebrities dance to aid Animal Friends

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 24 hours ago

Halfway through the 2018 Dancing With the Celebrities, emcee Candy Valentino said, “It's getting hot in here!”

The dancers were smokin' and the competition was sizzlin' at the annual dance-off to benefit Animal Friends of Westmoreland, the animal rescue organization of which Valentino is founder and president.

Twelve couples took to the Palace Theatre stage on April 21 to strut their stuff before the judges and a raucous crowd.

Judges included ballroom dance instructor John “Juan Fandango” Foley, WTAE news anchor Kelly Sasso and Penn Township Chief of Police (and dance veteran) John Otto. Steve Limani, a Pennsylvania State Police public relations officer, was co-emcee.

When the dust settled, celebrity Mike Lorenz and partner/instructor Laura Johnson salsaed away with a perfect score from the judges.

Taking second were Adam Quatrini and KhrystalGresko with a jive. Third place was the ballroom dance medley of Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Markus Gresko.

In People's Choice voting, first place went to Shelley Iapalucci and Harold Barrett, samba/cha cha mix; second to Lorenz and Johnson; and third toKris Smith and Kaelyn Gresko, fox trot.

Hot on the heels of the winners were competitors Bill Tetkoski and Deana Foley, quick step; Roseann Markoff andDave Wodoslawsky, fox trot; Dr. Brian Hougentogler andDebbi Althoff, East Coast swing; Ashley Clegg andAddison Whetzel, waltz; Josh Milan andSarah Robertson, cha cha;Irvin Shipley andShannon Sloan, cha cha; and Sarah DeWald andAdam Ferri, Charleston.

The evening opened with a routine from “Footloose” by six of the dance pros. It ended with socializing and more dancing in the Palace intermission suite.

Assisting Valentino with event planning and organization were Bethany Morse, Jenna Tarabek and Liz Weaver .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

(from left), Bill Tetkoski, with Home Depot, and his dance partner, Deana Foley, wait for their scores from the judges, during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Adam Quatrini, with Quatrini Rafferty, P.C., and his dancing partner, Khrystal Gresko, take the stage during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Laura Johnson and her dancing partner, Mike Lorenz, with Anytime Fitness, dance during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from back), Kris Smith, with Seton Hill University, and his dance partner, Kaelyn Gresko, take the stage during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Harold Barrett and his dancing partner, Shelley Iapalucci, with Sam's Club, dance during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The event emcees, (from left), Candy Valentino, holding 'Snowball', founder, Animal Friends of Westmoreland, and Steve Limani, holding 'Buck', public relations officer, Pennsylvania State Police, pose for a photo during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The event emcees, (from left), Steve Limani, public relations officer, Pennsylvania State Police, and Candy Valentino, holding 'Snowball', founder of The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, take the stage during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dave Woodley and dance partner, Roseann Markoff, with Motives Cosmetics, perform during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from back), Dr. Brian Hougentogler, with Kvet Animal Care, dips his dance partner, Debbie Althoff, during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ashley Clegg, with Synergy Salon & Day Spa, dances with her partner, Addison Whetzel, during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The dancing judges, (from left), John Otto, Penn Township Chief of Police, Kelly Sasso, WTAE news anchor, and John Foley, ballroom dancing guru, reveal score cards during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sarah Robertson and her dancing partner, Josh Milan, with Milanscapes, take the stage during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from back), Irvin Shipley, with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department, and his dance partner, Shannon Sloan, take the stage during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sarah DeWald, with Watt Fuel Cell, and her dance partner, Adam Ferri, dance during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Markus Gresko, and his dance partner, Gina Cerilli, Westmoreland County Commissioner, dance to the theme of 'Grease', during the 2018 Dancing with the Celebrities to benefit The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, April 21, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
