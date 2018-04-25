Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
O&A: Masks Fur Life luncheon helps pets breathe easier

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Project Share the Joy board members Anne Long (left), Bill Cullen and Ann Carleton at the Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash on April 22 in the North Hempfield Fire Hall. Proceeds went to Westmoreland County fire departments for the purchase of pet oxygen masks.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event coordinators Sandy Cullen (left) and Danielle Troup at the Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash, hosted by Project Share the Joy to benefit the Westmoreland and Fayette County Animal Response Team (CART) in purchasing pet oxygen masks for all Westmoreland county fire departments. The event was held April 22 at North Hempfield Fire Hall.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland and Fayette County Animal Response Team (CART) members Lori Mozina-Ogurchak (left), Karen Sable and Robert 'Bucky' Buckingham at the April 22 Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash at the North Hempfield Fire Hall.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Western Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue division members Matt Bertok (left), Brian Julian, Kelly Julian and Michael Benninger with rescue and search dogs, during the Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash hosted by Project Share the Joy on April 22 at North Hempfield Fire Hall.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
New Alexandria Ag 4-H club members Charity Peterman, 12 (left), Patrick Peterman, 10, Evan Frescura, 10, and Gretchen Ribblet , 4 (front), at the Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash to benefit the purchase of pet oxygen masks for Westmoreland and Fayette County Animal Response Team.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Leland Sciotti, 1, gets a kiss from 'Flash', a therapy dog in training with the Westmoreland County obedience training club Therapaws, at the April 22 Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash at North Hempfield Fire Hall.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Project Share the Joy hosted a Masks Fur Life luncheon and basket bash on April 22 at the North Hempfield Fire hall. Event proceeds were earmarked for the Westmoreland and Fayette County Animal Response Team (CART) to purchase pet oxygen masks for all Westmoreland county fire departments. Attendees included canine members of the Western Pennsylvania Canine Search and Rescue division. The final tally was more than $8,000 for the mask purchases.

— Shirley McMarlin

